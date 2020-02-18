WINCHESTER — Add another broken record to the resume of the Harrisonburg boys 4x800-meter relay team this season.
The Blue Streaks relay team of Tucker McGrath, Calvin Hulleman, Michael Hulleman and David Beck broke the meet record and earned a first-place finish with a time of 8:13.93 at the Region 5D indoor track and field championships at Shenandoah University on Monday.
Beck also added a win in the 1600 for Harrisonburg while McGrath finished second in the 1000 and Jaylin Smith earned a second-place finish in the shot put.
The HHS boys finished fifth as a team with 63 points while the girls were eighth.
In other local sports:
EMU Pitcher Gains Honor
John Judy, a senior pitcher for Eastern Mennonite University, has won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) pitcher of the week honor for the second time in a row.
The product of Shanks in West Virginia and Hampshire High fanned nine in six shutout innings in a 4-0 win on Saturday over Southern Virginia. He is now 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA this season. The Royals (3-2) play Wednesday at Christopher Newport.
Track Athletes Excel
Several EMU track athletes fared well on Sunday at the Larry Sharpe Memorial in Hagerstown, Md.
Among them was freshman Jordan Johnes (Riverheads), who won the high jump in 1.47 meters. She posted a second PR in the 500 meters in a time of 1:35.13.
Ashlyn Eby was first in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.21, Elizabeth Miller was third in the mile at 5:44.85 and fifth in the 800 meters in 2:39.90.
Hailey Whorton (Rappahannock High) was third in the weight throw at 10.41 and fourth in the shot put at 9.15 meters. Lene Andrawas (Harrisonburg High) was third in the shot at 9.92 meters - more than a meter better than her previous best.
Freshman Abdulla Alsaadoon (Harrisonburg High) set a personal best in throws, including finishing fifth in the weight throw at 11.39m. He was sixth in the shot put at 11.22m.
Bridgewater College Hoops
The Bridgewater College men's basketball team has one game left in regular-season play and can clinch a tourney playoff spot with a win Saturday at Hampden-Sydney. The Eagles (8-16, 4-11) are tied for ninth while Hampden-Sydney (13-10, 8-6) is tied for sixth.
The EMU men (5-18, 3-11) are tied for 10th and play Wednesday at Washington & Lee (18-5, 10-4). The top 10 teams make the ODAC tournament.
The Bridgewater women (13-10, 12-4) are in third place and play Wednesday at 6 p.m. at 11th-place EMU (4-18, 3-13).
- DN-R Sports Desk
