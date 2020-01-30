Before the season began, David Beck and Tucker McGrath — a pair of runners for the Harrisonburg High indoor track and field team — said they sat down and made a list of goals.
They said at the top of their list was helping the Blue Streaks 4x800-meter relay team qualify for the 2020 New Balance National Indoor Championships on March 13-15.
“We didn’t let the pressure get to us,” Beck said. “We stayed consistent in how we trained. We did all the work that we need to do and fortunately, it paid off for us.”
The HHS 4x800 relay team consisting of Beck, McGrath, and brothers Michael and Calvin Hulleman has been on a historic pace in their first season together.
The Blue Streaks broke a 12-year-old school record at the Bulldog Invitational at Liberty University on Jan. 4. One week later, they shattered their own school record with a time of 8:06.63 and qualified for the indoor track and field national championships, which will be held at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory in New York City.
“It was exhilarating,” said Michael Hulleman, who serves as the second leg on the relay. “I was second and the baton got passed to David. As he was running, I was just standing next to Tucker and he was coming into the final stretch. I was like, ‘He could do this.’ When he crossed the line, I just yelled and I hugged Tucker. It was amazing.”
Harrisonburg’s relay team currently has the top time in the city/county by more than 36 seconds. Beck also ranks first in the state for Class 5 in the 1000. McGrath is second in the city/county in that even while the Hulleman brothers are fifth and sixth.
Calvin Hulleman, a sophomore and the youngest members of the Blue Streaks relay team, said he wasn’t originally supposed to run with this group when the season began.
“We were all doing different things,” Beck said in reference to how quickly the team has gelled. “Just this year, we’ve kind of put together this crew and it’s meshed together really well. We had to throw in Calvin. That really changed the game for our team.”
Hayden Kirwan, a junior, was expected to be the fourth leg of the 4x800 team with Beck, McGrath and Michael Hulleman, but an undisclosed injury forced him out early on.
That’s where Calvin Hulleman came into the picture and immediately stepped up.
“We knew it was a good possibility,” HHS coach Jerry Hertzler said. “We had a really strong team last year and everyone was coming back. Once you know that, you start thinking, ‘OK. This is a real possibility.’ We knew some people had to drop some times. When Hayden went out, it was next man up. Calvin has a lot of talent and he’s finding it this season. That’s the biggest difference this season. The other three were established. The four of us kind of pulled Calvin aside and said, ‘Hey, man. Here’s your chance.’”
The Bulldog Invitational provided Calvin Hulleman his first opportunity to make a splash with the 4x800 team. In that race, he took his personal split down a whopping nine seconds.
“That’s when we knew,” Hertzler said. “Then it was like, ‘OK, this is for real now.’”
Calvin Hulleman credited the three upperclassmen for their commitment to his growth.
He said McGrath, Beck and his brother, Michael, have all played a pivotal role.
“They’ve been a huge help,” said Calvin. “Coming into this as my first year, each and every race is a new experience to me. At the start of the season, I was super inconsistent and running probably not my best times. They come in every day and try to pump me up and be like, ‘Hey, you’ve got this. It’s good. It’s there. Just go get it.’”
That bond between the runners is what Hertzler said has separated them from others.
“Whether they know it or not, it’s their commitment to each other,” the veteran coach said. “That’s the biggest difference. We’ve had equally as talented runners come through here, but they weren’t committed to each other the way these four guys are. Absolutely, that’s it. They don’t let anyone have an off day in a workout. Their first commitment is to each other and this relay. To me, that’s the thing that has put them over the top.”
The runners agreed. Beck is the lone junior on the relay team while McGrath and Michael Hulleman are both seniors. All three have been running since middle school.
McGrath said earning the accolades they have just pushes the team to reach for more.
“It’s super validating to see it,” McGrath said of their success. “I think, especially for me, it keeps you hungry. We’re there in so many aspects competitively. We’re training and using that to just fuel the fire. Running is different than other sports because it builds on itself. Just seeing the progression and how far we’ve come, it’s super validating.”
There’s much more to the success of a relay team than simply having speed and agility.
The chemistry between hand-offs and constant communication plays a key role.
“Consistency and having a good day on the same day,” McGrath said. “Last year, we were definitely good, but we would have good days on different days. I don’t think we’ve had an off race yet. We’ve just been on fire and consistent and all there every race.”
Hertzler said it’s a blue-collar-like attitude from the runners each day that inspires him.
He said he spends a lot of time throughout the week and during the weekends with the four runners and he hasn’t seen their demeanor change despite their recent success.
“They’re all very humble young men,” he said. “We have a great bond with each other. I appreciate their humbleness because that enables them to be as good as they are.”
The Blue Streaks will now continue to train for future meets with the luxury of already knowing they already qualified for the Virginia High School League Class 5 indoor track and field championships next month. Beck said the team hopes to capture a state title.
But after that, the Harrisonburg 4x800 relay team will still have another race to run in.
And as Beck reflected back to their first race together at the Bulldog Invitational at the beginning of the year, he couldn’t help but smile at the satisfaction of reaching their goal.
“It finally came in that race and now we can kind of just be calm until states come around,” Beck said. “We’ll try to get a state title as a team and then just go to New York City together.”
