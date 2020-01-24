Katie Payne has spent over nine years raising and showing livestock at the Rockingham County Fair. Each year, the task entails enduring the dusty and hot air trapped in the show ring, but this year things are looking up.
Over 60 associates and friends of the Rockingham County Fair met Wednesday at the exhibit hall to learn of fundraising opportunities to “raise the roof” of the show ring. Plans to remove the current structure and install a new 100-by-160-foot hoop barn will provide better ventilation, light and space.
“It’s hot. It’s dusty. You can’t move air, no matter how many fans you put up — you’re blowing hot, dusty air,” general manager Rebecca Holloway said. “The need is there. We want to do it for the kids.”
Holloway shared the vision of transforming the fairgrounds into a uniform arena decorated with multiuse hoop barns, which will allow the possibility of hosting larger events, such as equestrian shows.
Bids will be accepted for the current show ring structure from Feb. 1-28, and construction of the hoop barn is projected to begin midspring to be finished before the fair begins on Aug. 17. The estimated cost of the construction is $350,000.
While the child-like wonder of stuffing faces with funnel cake and being swept away in the excitement of demolition derby draws many children to the fair, for 4-H and FFA students, the summer’s-end week is the ultimate showcase of their labor.
Payne is a member of FFA who said her attendance at the fair dates back to infancy, and she has spent her past summers showing cattle, sheep and hogs. She shared memories of how participation at the livestock show and sale has fueled her ambitions and why replacing the current structure is beneficial to many.
“The fair is more than just about the revenues and awards. It’s about the lifelong bonds and the family you make along the way,” Payne said. “Ensuring the buyers have a great experience will keep our program going strong. I believe a piece of the puzzle to student success is having the right facilities. Raising the roof of a new show barn would bring greater experiences to everyone involved.”
Westley Ford moved to Mount Crawford in 1977 and has been attending the county fair every year since. All Ford’s children participated in the livestock show when they were young and have been involved in agricultural work. Now, he said he hopes the plan will bring a safer facility to the area so families can continue enjoying the tradition.
“It’s getting dated,” he said. “It gets hot in there and is very tough on the animals, not to mention the kids.”
Canvas for the barn has already been ordered, and Holloway said a new public address system will be added alongside the barn construction because the previous system cannot be salvaged. The last infrastructure change made to the fairgrounds was the new horticulture building, which was finished last summer, a week before the fair.
“It is a change and part of me is nervous about the change. … To see it go is heart-wrenching,” said Holloway, who grew up showing animals at the fair. “It’s a change. It will be a challenge as we move forward of how we set things up … and we’re going to have to embrace those changes and those challenges as we come to improve.”
For some families, attending the shows inside the barns spans generations, and seeing the show ring go down means the end of a chapter in the family legacy. Still, Donnie Liskey, past president of the Rockingham County Fair Association, said a safer and more comfortable facility is a necessary change that has been recognized for years.
“Fifty years ago, my wife and I showed cattle on the old fairgrounds. Twenty years ago, my kids were showing here on the fairgrounds. I got grandkids that are going to be showing this coming fair,” Liskey said. “I’ve been on the buyers committee and on the board for 15 years, and every year I get buyers and parents that come up and say, ‘Can we do something to improve the show ring and ventilation?’ This is our opportunity to improve the facility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.