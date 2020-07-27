Travelers can expect delays along the interstates and highways this week for utility work and maintenance.
Right shoulder closures at mile marker 251 to 254 on Interstate 81 northbound for shoulder repairs Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Left and right shoulders closed from mile marker 256 to 258 on northbound and southbound for bridge replacement and interchange improvements.
U.S. 11 will have overnight flagger traffic control as needed in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Va. 42 has mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Va. 753 (Kratzer Road) and Va. 1420 (Industrial Drive, Broadway), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
Va. 257 (Mason Street/Ottobine Road) has flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving between Va. 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Va. 738 (Dry River Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.
On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Va. 259 (Brocks Gap Road) the southbound lane will be closed near intersection of Va. 820 (Bergton Road) for installation of traffic monitoring equipment.
Va. 276 (Cross Keys Road) has flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.
Va. 650 (Power Dam Road) is closed July 27-31 for slope repairs about half a mile east of Va. 651.
Va. 765 (Cromer Road) is closed between Va. 42 and Va. 910 (Fort Lynn Road) for installation of box culvert.
Va. 771 (Chrisman Road) is closed between Va. 613 (Singers Glen Road) and Va. 771 (Polecat Hollow Road) for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek.
Along Va. 718 and 730, various shoulders remain closed for tree trimming operations Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 29.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies.
-- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.