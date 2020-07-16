For months, Shenandoah Valley residents sheltered inside their homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
While many summer events have been canceled, the Queen City Ruck for 22 is scheduled for Aug. 14 at the Gypsy Hill Park bandstand at 8 p.m.
The Staunton event is a fundraiser for the Harrisonburg-based Specialist Trevor Banks Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to reduce suicide among veterans.
“It’s a time to get together and just do something good together,” said Daniel Hanlon, one of the event’s organizers. “You’re also benefiting a beautiful charitable organization.”
Hanlon, who retired last year as Dayton’s police chief, helped start the Dayton Muddler, which also benefits veterans. So, when the opportunity to help the foundation arose, he jumped into action.
“I love my veterans and first responders,” he said. “I wanted to do what I could.”
Staunton resident Helyn Stowe is the event’s main organizer.
In 2012, the Army veteran was severely injured by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. She was hit by at least 10 pieces of shrapnel.
She later tried to take her own life.
Later on, she met the Banks family and learned about the foundation. Now, she tries to help any way she can.
“It's about getting his name out there … so it will never be forgotten,” she said.
One way she’s getting his name out into the public is by starting what she hopes is an annual ruck.
Hikers have two options: a 5-mile ruck for beginners or a 22K ruck.
Given that people will be outdoors and spread out, it should be COVID-19 friendly. However, she said, it should still be an opportunity to socialize.
“This really can bring us all together,” Stowe said. “You might meet people you’ve never met before.”
Along the way, there will be checkpoints at local businesses. There will also be veterans groups and first responders to talk to veterans, or anyone, who needs help coping with life.
Trevor Banks’ mother, Felicia Banks Thomas, started the foundation after her son’s suicide.
The 26-year-old Iraqi War veteran shot and killed himself in January 2013 in Blakey's Barber Shop on Community Street, where he worked as a barber.
Banks graduated in 2004 from Harrisonburg High School, where he was a member of the ROTC program.
After joining the National Guard, he spent six years as a member of the 116th Infantry, Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion.
But when he returned from service, his friends and family noticed a change. His family eventually concluded he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Thomas said she’s excited about the ruck and hopes more people will learn about her son. She also wants people to know there’s help available.
“It’s important to me to make sure veterans know that they are not alone,” she said. “Someone out there does care about them.”
She said her organization helps connect veterans with resources.
“We want to make them aware of all of the different avenues out there,” she said. “Sometimes, they just don’t know where to get the help.”
