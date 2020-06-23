Limestone bricks fitted with iron accents are reminiscent of general stores of yore, but operations are swiftly riding the crest of modernization into a new era of shopping.
The Jon Henry General Store in New Market is one of 10 businesses nationwide to receive $10,000 as part of Main Street America’s Future of Shopping Small Grant.
With the funding, businesses are expected to evolve what retail looks like as an experience and environment for shoppers.
Passed the traditional red entryway are shelves stocked with an eclectic variety of locally sourced, fair trade and vintage items. For five generations, owner Jon Henry's family has specialized in produce peddling and farming in the Valley. Henry earned his master degrees in art from New York University and James Madison University, so his shop reflects that union between traditional and contemporary craftsmanship.
Main Street American Foundation partnered with American Express to release the announcement about the Future of Shopping Small Grant program this winter. According to a press release, Henry plans to use the funding to introduce a new point of sales, develop an online portal for recipes using produce available in the shop and work with local eateries to offer pop-up dining.
Jon Henry General Store is located at 9383 N. Congress St. in New Market.
