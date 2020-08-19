Sparkling wine dancing in a glass with chandeliers hanging overhead are classic visions of grandeur, but swap the chandeliers for stalactites and you may have wandered into the “Perfect Pair” event.
On Saturday, Shenandoah Caverns offered wine pairings and tastings for the first time. Serving several blends from Cave Ridge Vineyard alongside locally sourced bites from the cavern’s cafe, the first collaborative evening of wining and dining inside the historic caverns flowed smoothly.
“It went amazing,” said Melissa Nguyen, marketing director of Shenandoah Caverns.
Cave Ridge provided a wide collection of its offerings, including its cabernet franc, petit verdot and chardonnay. For the riesling, the caverns paired cheese stuffed risotto with pepper sauce. For the port, a dark chocolate cookie with a dollop of white chocolate, finished with locally picked redbud blossoms.
Inside the caverns, each guest was greeted with a glass of sparkling wine and a tour of the limestone chambers. Two groups were scheduled on Saturday, both with less than 20 people each.
Several couples attended the evening as their first date night out since the pandemic.
With high ceilings and wide open halls within the cavern, Nguyen said everyone was compliant and mindful of social distancing.
“It went so well and everyone was so respectful,” she said.
Charles and Liona Maluzzi live in Alexandria but have been Cave Ridge wine club members for several years and stay in the area routinely, so when they read about the cavern event, they made the trip down. Having never been to the caverns before, Liona Maluzzi said the main draw was the overall atmosphere and unique pairing of experiences.
“Saturday night at the cavern had a great ambiance. So, even though we’ve had most of those wines before … putting it all together made it all a great experience and a unique experience,” she said.
Nguyen said she hopes to plan one “Perfect Pair” event each month and is open to collaborating with different beverage industries.
“We definitely want to continue doing this with Cave Ridge, but we are very, very open to the idea of communicating with other vineyards,” she said. “We could do breweries, cideries — there’s tons out there. Food and alcohol are a great pair, but it’s the experience people are shocked by.”
Vicki Ruckman co-owns The Virginia Farmhouse in Woodstock, which carries various local wines including Cave Ridge. Ruckman was involved in the early conversations years ago that led to wine being served in the caverns. On Saturday, she saw those plans come to fruition with a tummy full of delicate finger foods and crisp wines.
“The fact it was in the caverns was just amazing,” Ruckman said. “This has been a real treat to go out and do something. It’s a unique experience. Tasting wine is always fun for me, and a lot of people, but to do it in that kind of environment, I’ve never heard of that before.”
Charles Maluzzi said the evening ran smoothly and he was impressed by the “beauty and splendor” of Shenandoah Caverns.
“It looked like it was a well-run machine,” he said. “It was a great event.”
