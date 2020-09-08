A Harrisonburg man awaiting retrial in an August 2018 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a James Madison University student will have to wait even longer to appear in front of a panel of his peers, a judge said Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 28, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg. Ibrahim faces up to 10 years in prison.
He was set for trial in May, but because of COVID-19, it was pushed to July. Then, it was moved to September. Now, it’s been postponed indefinitely.
“He’s been in [jail] for 13 months now,” his attorney, Aaron Cook, said. “If the jury comes back with the sort of sentence I’m asking for, he’s already been incarcerated for more than that.”
On Dec. 13, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported that the vehicle had been stolen.
At the trial, Mashkhal Ibrahim testified that he was the driver, that he crashed into the car and fled the scene. However, he testified that he didn’t know he injured someone.
For a conviction, prosecutors needed to prove he knew or should have known someone was hurt.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a hearing for Sept. 28. By then, he said, he hopes to have heard feedback from the state in regards to proceeding with jury trials.
Each court in Virginia was required to submit a plan for jury trials to the state.
The Supreme Court of Virginia has only approved four circuit courts to resume jury trials this month: Alleghany, Henrico, Norfolk and Stafford.
The plans address everything from the number of people allowed in the courthouse to how surfaces in the building will be cleaned.
Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood said Judge Clark Ritchie submitted Rockingham County’s plan in August.
He said several major changes to how the courthouse operates during jury trials were included in the plan.
“There are people waiting for their day in court and we want to make sure they have it,” Haywood said.
All jury trials will take place in the large courtroom on the second floor. The gallery will be used for a jury box to allow jurors to maintain social distance. Deliberation will take place in a second courtroom. He said jurors would have the entire courtroom to spread out while working to reach a verdict.
Those wanting to watch the trial will be required to go to the Rockingham County Administration Center, where they can view the trial live on a big screen set up in the fire and rescue training room. Haywood said all courthouse rules, such as the ban on cellphones, would continue to apply at the off-site location.
He said temperature scan stations will continue to be used and masks will be required.
Haywood said the county is working on putting additional measures in place to ensure jury safety.
Last month, the clerk’s office sent out 3,200 questionnaires to potential jurors. As of Tuesday, only 469 responses have been received.
“It’s really low,” he said.
