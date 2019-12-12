The trial of a Harrisonburg man accused in an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student began Thursday in circuit court.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 27, is charged with felony hit-and-run.
During opening arguments, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen told jurors that, although Ibrahim left the scene, all evidence points to him as the driver that struck Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg.
“He left Jared at the scene lying on the ground unconscious,” Jensen told jurors.
During his opening argument, Ibrahim’s defense attorney, Aaron Cook, asked the jury to keep an open mind during the trial, but didn’t shed light on what defense he might use in the case.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s father, Nerges Ibrahim, reported that the vehicle had been stolen.
One witness, a forensic biologist from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, testified that DNA found on the Honda’s airbag matched Ibrahim’s.
Another forensic scientist from the same department testified that two nylon fibers consistent with those on the airbag were also found on Ibrahim’s clothing.
In addition to DNA and fiber evidence, prosecutors also presented cellphone records to the jury.
A special agent with the FBI testified that Ibrahim’s cellphone plotted at the crime scene, then at Westover park and then at his home.
Following the crash, prosecutors say, the same phone made several calls, including to his parents. Minutes later, the car was reported stolen.
Ibrahim is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
The defense is scheduled to present its evidence this morning.
