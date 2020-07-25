No need to clamber into your attic for those snowflake ornaments, the wintry holidays are back for one day this summer to raise money for city and county families this school year.
Christmas in July at Chalk Fest kicks off today at noon to benefit United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Brothers Craft Brewing invites patrons to donate funds for low-income students at the colorful, interactive event with a few alterations to past years.
Per the pandemic’s impacts on learning, only monetary donations are being accepted, and funding is extending to consider children’s needs outside of the classroom.
“For children to focus on education and learn, they need their needs met, so we’re taking a more holistic approach,” said Tashfia Hasan, coordinator of community impact at United Way. “With the pandemic, we’re seeing an emphasis on problems that were already very much present before the pandemic, but they’re especially heightened now. If families were food insecure before, that’s gotten worse.”
The taproom is decorated with enough jolly cheer for any Kringle to approve and Christmas classics will be playing on the TV while festive brews are poured all day long. Outside, the world is your canvas to paint in a million colors with chalk.
Taproom manager Josh Harold said the Christmas and chalk themes coincide with the fundraiser because they are fun for all ages.
“Chalk is an easy, non-intimidating way of sharing art and murals in public places, so we thought that would be an easy way to bring families out,” Harold said.
Massanutten resident Christine Anderson is a regular at Brothers Craft and attended the past three Chalk Fest celebrations. Apart from the vividly painted patio, tantalizing food trucks and rekindled holiday spirit, Anderson said she most enjoyed the overall energy and excitement of the community coming together for Christmas in July.
“Good beer and you help the community and you get to hang out with great people,” she said. “It’s a really popular event, tons of people have come out throughout the day and created chalk art on the paved surface on the patio and brought lots of donations.”
Monetary tips into the “dip jar” are being accepted in lieu of physical supplies for the schools to reduce contamination risks, which allows gusts to insert their card into a jar for a no-touch transaction. Bring-your-own chalk is also asked of interested novice street artists, but the brewery will also have sidewalk chalk packs for sale.
According to the United Way website, $25 can translate into a pair of shoes, winter coat or back-to-school outfit, and $100 can provide an individual counseling session or a week of groceries for a family. The website is currently keeping track of how much is raised during the campaign, with a maximum goal of $100,000. As of Friday, $100 has been raised.
Virginia United Ways’ 2017 ALICE Report (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) highlighted the achievement gap in public schools as among the leading concerns for families, with students of color and low-income students scoring lower test scores and graduating high school at lower rates. Sixty-one percent of households in Harrisonburg and 36% in Rockingham County fall below the ALICE threshold, according to 2018 data.
“Poor quality child care can slow intellectual and social development, and low standards of hygiene and safety can lead to injury and illness for children,” read the report. “Virginia’s current educational resources are not closing the achievement gap, creating several important consequences for the state economy.”
Hasan said the partnership between United Way and Brothers Craft Brewing blossomed from Harold’s previous connection to the schools as a former HCPS teacher and his commitment to improving situations for low-income students.
“He really understands the needs of students and families very deeply. He saw the need personally, so he was great and reached out to us wanting to support us,” Hasan said.
Mashita is serving steamed buns and ssam and PrePOPsterous Popcorn is offering its specialty popcorn in its classic flavors as well as gingerbread and peppermint varieties. On tap, Brothers is serving pours of gingerbread yuletide, with layers of ginger, honey, chocolate and bourbon, and peppermint bark yuletide, which introduces bourbon, chocolate and cocoa nibs to the minty fresh stout.
All Stuff the Bus proceeds will be divided between Harrisonburg City Public School and Rockingham County Public School systems calculated through the free and reduced lunch rate.
Jamie Rupe has attended Christmas in July since moving to Harrisonburg four years ago. As a father of two students in the HCPS system, he said the locally-driven philanthropy and kid-friendly nature of the event are big draws for his family’s attendance each year.
“Brothers does a really good job of giving back to the community. … They do a lot more than people realize as far as giving back to the community,” Rupe said.
Each donor is asked to decorate and fill out a Christmas card to place on the Brothers’ giving tree in the taproom. For their contribution, donors will receive $1 off their first pint.
“If they can’t afford the supplies they need or shoes for school or whatever the basic needs are, that already puts kids at a disadvantage, and we want to make sure all students have the ability to succeed,” Hasan said.
Donations will be collected at Brothers Craft Brewing until the official campaign begins Aug. 6.
