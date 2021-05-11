Major League Baseball has the idyllic village of Cooperstown in upstate New York for its Hall of Fame home.
The National Football League has Canton in northeast Ohio, while Omaha is the mecca for the College Baseball World Series. And for amateur softball in this country Oklahoma City is the place to be – and Hofstra softball coach Jay Miller knows that locale well.
Miller, whose team faces Delaware on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Harrisonburg in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, was the head coach at Oklahoma City from 1985-87 at a time that city was in the process of claiming its spot as the home of U.S. softball.
"It's the best place in the country to play softball," Miller told me in a phone interview Monday. "There have been a lot of great stadiums built across the country, especially in the last 10 years. But Oklahoma City is still the big leagues. It's the Major League of softball. Not only the stadium there, but the whole facility they have with the Hall of Fame there, the national governing body is there. It's a great place for fans to watch. It's the Shangri-La of softball. I played there an awful lot" with his teams.
The city hosted the Women’s College World Series from 1969 to 1981 and has been there every year since 1990 – except for 1996 when it was held in Georgia as Atlanta hosted the Summer Olympics that year.
Miller, since coaching in Oklahoma City, has been the head coach at Missouri and Mississippi State and an assistant at Louisville and Rutgers before taking over at Hofstra in New York in 2018. He entered this year with more than 1,000 wins with two trips to the Women's College World Series, and 13 NCAA tournament berths. Miller, who grew up in Illinois, entered 2021 as the 22nd-winningest coach in Division I history.
The sport has taken him around the world - but not to Harrisonburg.
"I have never been to JMU," said Miller, whose Pride planned to practice at the venue Tuesday. "I am looking forward to seeing what JMU has and competing in the tournament."
One of his assistants, Lindsay Mayer, began her playing career at the University of Virginia before transferring to Fordham. The Hofstra-Delaware winner faces No. 1 seed JMU on Wednesday at 5 p.m. "Right now we are worrying about Delaware. We will worry about JMU when we get there," Miller said.
He has been a part of the USA Softball national team staff for several years and has conducted clinics in the United State, Netherlands Antilles, Italy, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France and Malaysia.
Miller noted Major League Baseball International would send coaches and umpires overseas to do clinics. "I did that for a couple of years with Major League Baseball. We did four or five cities each year. I made more contacts doing that and that led to more clinics," he said.
The Hofstra coach notes softball is big in Japan, Australia, the United States and Canada.
"All of the European countries are a notch below that," he said. "The developing countries are all improving. One thing when you travel abroad is how good we have it here in the United States, facility-wise, equipment-wise, things like that. It's amazing what facilities some play in. Down in the Caribbean, they use cardboard boxes for gloves and taped up balls and bats. It is amazing what the other countries go through and you get an appreciation for what we go through here."
His daughter, Nikki, is a softball coach with Division III Illinois Wesleyan after playing first base in college at Lake Forest, also in Illinois. "She loves Division III. That is where she wants to coach," her father said.
The veteran Pride coach has been dealing with gender equity issues for years in softball.
"The equity was brought to light with the basketball tournament this year," Miller said. "The women are treated a lot differently than the men and that has always been so since the NCAA began the softball tournament in 1982. I think you make progress slowly. Women's championships have made progress slowly but there are definitely equity issues that should be addressed, and as softball coaches we would like to see addressed. They pack our [national] tournament in to a lot fewer days than they do for the guys [in Omaha] and that goes for the CAA as well. How long is the CAA baseball tournament? How many teams are they taking for baseball versus taking for softball? To me, equity starts there at the conference level."
The answers: the CAA softball tournament this week in Harrisonburg will be three days, Wednesday through Friday, for five teams. There are eight CAA schools that have softball.
The CAA baseball tournament later this month in North Carolina could be five days for six teams, from May 26-30 if necessary. There are nine CAA schools that offer baseball.
The College World Series in Omaha is set for June 19 to June 29 or 30 while the 2021 College Women's World Series in Oklahoma City is scheduled for June 3-9.
Delaware softball coach Jen Steele, a graduate of Longwood, sure wishes her pitchers had as much recovery time as the CAA baseball hurlers do.
"We have seen progress but it isn't swift enough," Steele, who is from Manassas Park, said on the disparity on a national level between baseball and softball.
CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio told me Tuesday that gender issues with baseball and softball has not been a problem in the conference during this trying year. He notes softball games take less time to play than baseball games and that traditionally softball pitchers throw more pitches in one day than baseball pitchers.
He also noted the CAA baseball tournament next month might only take four days, depending on what happens. He also points out the number of teams in each tourney is based on how many CAA schools have that sport.
"It's based on a sponsorship of the sport in the CAA membership," he said.
Drexel standout infielder Linda Rush, hitting .482 with 14 homers, told me Monday she feels good about gender equity at her Philadelphia school.
But she is aware of the issue on the national stage - brought home during March Madness. "I'm glad people are talking about it," said Rush, whose team will face Elon and Coach Kathy Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at JMU's Veterans Memorial Park.
There will be some quality Division I softball in Harrisonburg for the next three days. But perhaps the more important challenge is off the field when it comes to gender equity with baseball on a national level.
