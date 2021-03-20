Chris Hoiles, who played for the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League while in college, turns 56 today. He was born March 20, 1965, in Bowling Green, Ohio, according to baseballreference.com.
Hoiles played in college at Eastern Michigan and during that time played for the Turks. He was drafted in 1986 by the Detroit Tigers out of college in the 19th round and made his Major League debut with the Orioles in 1989.
The catcher was with the Orioles through 1998 and was later elected to the Orioles' Hall of Fame in 2006. Hoiles was teammates with the Orioles with Staunton native Larry Sheets, a former basketball standout at EMU.
Hoiles hit a career-high 29 homers with the Orioles in 1993 and ended his career with 151 homers.
Another player for the Turks in the 1980s was outfielder Steve Finley, who was also teammates with Hoiles in Baltimore.
After his career, Hoiles was a manager in the independent Atlantic League with the York (Penn.) Revolution. His son, Dalton, played in college at Shippensburg and in the minors with the Orioles in 2018-19 with Aberdeen and with a short stop at Double-A Bowie in 2019.
Former Spotswood High standout Austin Nicely played for York in 2019 but not under Hoiles.
