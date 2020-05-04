Harrisonburg police arrested a homeless man accused of threatening to bomb or burn down an officer’s home.
Richard Weatherholtz, 43, is charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a dwelling, misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
On early Sunday afternoon, Harrisonburg police responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Market Street for the report of a drunk person in the area.
An officer approached Weatherholtz, and during the exchange, police say, the defendant threatened to destroy the officer’s home.
A brief scuffle ensued before Weatherholtz was in handcuffs.
He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
On Monday, Weatherholtz appeared in Rockingham County General District Court.
Judge John Hart scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 15.
A magistrate’s report states Weatherholtz confessed, saying he was “really drunk.”
Weatherholtz has three previous convictions in Harrisonburg for public intoxication and one for trespassing.
In addition to Sunday’s charge, Weatherholtz was arrested on April 5 for public intoxication. A June 3 trial is scheduled.
The magistrate's report also states that Weatherholtz reported being charged with rape and robbery in California in 2009 but the outcome of those cases is unknown.
