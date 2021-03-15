A few years ago, as James Cheney sat in Sgt. Augusto Pineiro’s office in Fort Stewart, Ga., he saw a wall full of pictures of wounded warriors.
Many of them were missing limbs. All of them were on the wall to highlight Operation Enduring Warrior, a Midlothian-based nonprofit that helps wounded veterans and police officers.
A year after their meeting, in 2017, Pineiro was killed when a car hit his bicycle while out for a ride.
But Cheney, a Chicago native who is now a Harrisonburg Army recruiter, never forgot Pineiro or the organization he introduced him to five years ago.
On Saturday morning, Cheney led a group of roughly two dozen people and about a half dozen dogs on a fundraising ruck for the organization.
“It goes back to one individual I met,” Cheney said, adding that his own experience seeing soldiers injured also sparked his eagerness to volunteer for the nonprofit. “It definitely hits home. My very first year in the Army was in Afghanistan. I got to experience a few things over there that I pray no one else has to experience.”
The group first gathered at the former Krossroads Kuntry Store at the intersection of Ottobine and Clover Hill roads before making their way into the George Washington National Forest.
They then hiked the 5.4-mile Hone Quarry Loop Trail.
The group included a mix of local residents and those who traveled from other parts of the state to support the organization.
Shawn Gatesman, owner of The Friendly Fermenter on South Mason Street in Harrisonburg, first met Cheney after the soldier moved to Harrisonburg and became a regular at his nanobrewery.
The two hit it off and came up with two beers to raise money for Operation Enduring Warrior.
The first, named “Dust Off” after a helicopter evacuation mission in the military, is an imperial milk stout. The second, called “Got Your Six” referring to a police officer watching the back of another police officer, is a bourbon barrel-aged imperial milk stout.
Some of the proceeds of the beer sales will go to the nonprofit organization.
Gatesman, also an avid hiker, went on the ruck too.
He said he feels it’s a duty to support the military.
“I was never in the military, but there’s part of me that regrets it,” said Gatesman, who was an ROTC member in college. “I’m appreciative of the people that serve and protect us.”
Brian Ugalde, 36, of Fredericksburg, spends many of his weekends traveling throughout the East Coast participating in a variety of rucks, races and obstacle-based competitions to support Operation Enduring Warrior.
While he never served in the military, he said it’s important to support those who signed up to protect the nation, especially those who were injured or killed in combat.
“They’re sacrificing up to their lives,” he said. “It’s more of our duty, not charity.”
Allen Cole, 52, of South Riding, hasn’t served in the military but also participates in several fundraising events each year.
He recently completed the Desert Storm 218-miler.
Cole said it’s important to support the military.
“I’ve had friends in the military that have been wounded,” he said. “A few didn’t make it out.”
