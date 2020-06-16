The Bridgewater College softball team had three players on Tuesday named to the All-State team, via the Virginia Sports Information Directors, while Eastern Mennonite had one player honored.
That list for the Eagles includes Reedville's Brantley Swift, the Rookie of the Year as a pitcher; Turner Ashby graduate Katrina Martin (first team); and Broadway product Sydney Layman, a second-team pick.
Swift, a freshman, was 7-0 as a pitcher and was a first-team pick as well. Martin, a junior infielder, hit .477 to rank fourth in the ODAC while she had 22 RBIs - second in the conference.
A designated player, Layman hit three homers with an average of .423.
EMU's Emily Davis, a sophomore outfielder, was a first-team pick after hitting .472 and scoring 12 runs in 12 games.
New Market to Pittsburgh
At least two former members of the New Market Rebels of the Valley Baseball League were drafted or signed as a free agent with Major League teams in the past week, according to general manager and president Bruce Alger with the Rebels.
Right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman of Appalachian State in North Carolina was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round last week.
"He came to us as a shortstop and third baseman," Alger told the News-Record on Tuesday. His last game with the Rebels was on July 8, 2017 against Front Royal, according to Alger.
Hartman had an ERA of 3.00 in 10 outings for Appalachian State this past season. His father, Dan, told the News-Record his son made the switch to pitching after playing at New Market. The elder Hartman played in college at Arizona State.
Also, right-handed pitcher Jacinto Arredondo signed with the Boston Red Sox as a non-drafted free agent. "He had a funky delivery," said Alger. The University of Tampa product played with New Market in 2018. He had a 1.23 ERA this season for Tampa.
JMU Soccer
James Madison men's soccer coach Paul Zazenski had added a 13-person group to its 2020 signing class, according to the school.
The class has been ranked as high as 20th in the country by TopDrawer and features 12 freshmen and a transfer.
The group includes a member of the NJCAA national champion and All-American, a recruit ranked in the top 50, two high school All-Americans, several captains and two international players with national team caps on their resume.
“Our staff is very optimistic about the quality of player and person we are bringing onto campus this fall,” Zazenski said in a statement. “This 2020 recruiting class is a bit unique in that we have recruited every field player position in a rather large class filled with almost every avenue of the recruiting landscape. All of these players bring the talent level to compete right away which will only add depth to our roster. It is nice that we have been recognized nationally for this class and we are confident that the future is bright with these student-athletes representing JMU for years to come.”
More JMU News
Six student-athletes from JMU earned honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors Academic All-State Team for the 2019-20 academic year.
The group included junior Faith Anderson and senior Bonnie Zhang from swimming and diving, field hockey senior Alicia Cooperman, women’s golf senior Morgan Cox and sophomore Kate Owens and junior Sara Jubas from softball. Jubas also gained national academic honors - a first for the program.
There were 37 colleges and universities and 222 student-athletes who were recognized on the Academic All-State Team. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average and be a sophomore or higher.
More BC Honors
BC had six senior athletes from Virginia gain all-state academic honors from VaSID: Calista Ariel (women's cross country/track & field), Jesse Bartley (women's golf), Rachel Gaston (volleyball), Olivia Heeb-Wade (women's swimming), Will Hoffman (football) and Jacob Talley (baseball). Bartley and Heeb-Wade are from Staunton.
More EMU Honors
Broadway's Isaac Alderfer (men's cross country/track and field) was one of six athletes from EMU named to the Academic All-State team.
The Broadway graduate had a 3.98 grade-point average in Environmental Science.
The other five EMU athletes were Megan Breidigan (women's soccer), Megan Good (women's cross country), Skylar Hedgepeth (field hockey/women's lacrosse), Abigail Shelly (women's triathlon, cross country) and Leah Wenger (women's soccer).
Good went to Eastern Mennonite School as did Wenger, who is from Broadway. Shelly finished 13th in the country last fall in the triathlon.
Good returned after an injury as a junior to have a strong senior season; Wenger led the ODAC with 10 shutouts last season.
