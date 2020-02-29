Andrea "Andy" Morrison was at a bagel shop in Harrisonburg on a Sunday morning nearly 30 years ago when she got a telephone call from then-James Madison head basketball coach Shelia Moorman.
This was before cell phones, of course, but Moorman knew her assistant's routine for morning Mass downtown at Blessed Sacrament - then food and coffee - so she called Mr. J's Bagel & Deli.
What Morrison heard from Moorman stunned her: the Dukes had received an at-large bid to the women's NCAA tournament even though they had been knocked out of the Colonial Athletic Association tourney semifinals by East Carolina on their own court two days earlier. "I was shocked," Morrison said of making the NCAA field as an at-large from a mid-major conference.
But things got even more interesting in those heady days of March, 1991.
The Dukes not only made the tournament - they got to host big-time Kentucky and won by eight. Then it was on to Penn State, ranked No. 1 in the country. You guessed it: JMU won again, this time 73-71.
Those are just some of the memories that Morrison, Moorman and former players will share this weekend as they say goodbye to the Convocation Center, which opened in 1982-83 when Moorman was a first-year coach at JMU. Many of them gathered at a hospitality room Friday before watching the Dukes throttle Drexel by 30 points.
"There are just so many names and places to recall," said Morrison, who now lives in her native upstate New York. "One game that really stands out was the first time we beat ODU. It was Duke Dog Reading Night and there were probably 5,000 to 6,000 people there. When the clock was ticking down I saw people stand up and roar and cheer. That is one memory I will always have."
Those reading nights have been drawing strong crowds for decades, with another planned Sunday.
Florida native Moorman, a 1968 graduate of BYU, still lives in Harrisonburg and is hosting some of her former coaches this weekend as the Dukes entertain Delaware in the regular-season home finale on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The two coaches came to JMU via South Carolina colleges.
Morrison and Moorman had opposed each other at smaller schools there. When Moorman got the head job in Harrisonburg she called Morrison to see if she wanted to be one of her assistants.
The interview for Morrison took place at Godwin Hall, the hoop home of the Dukes before the move across I-81. Morrison recalls avoiding construction material while checking out the Convocation Center. "I was stepping over cinder blocks," she said.
The first game for the men in the new digs was November 28, 1982, against VMI. The second game was against Virginia and Harrisonburg High graduate Ralph Sampson, the future Hall of Famer. "He came down the ramp with his thumbs pointed up in the air the way he always ran," recalls Morrison, who was there.
The home opener for the women that season was November 30, 1982, against George Mason - which won against a JMU team that would finish 6-18 and lose to ODU by 34 points in the season finale.
But things got better - much better.
There was an upset of host Virginia in the NCAA field in 1986.
That magical ride in 1991 ended with a two-point loss on a last-second shot by Clemson in the NCAA tournament in Philadelphia at the famed Palestra.
Five years later the Moorman Era ended, with the school parting ways with the five-time CAA coach of the year. She won 302 games at JMU and made six trips to the NCAA tournament. At one point JMU won 39 straight games at the Convo Center.
"No one (on opposing teams) wanted to play there," Moorman said. The program is now 432-94 at Convo with the 30-point win Friday.
Morrison, then out of a job in 1996, became an assistant coach at the University of Maryland under Chris Weller. Morrison was there less than a year before she taught in the public school system in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Morrison eventually decided to head back home to New York in 2001 to take care of her mother, who was in poor health after dementia began to take root in the late 1990s. Her mother, Ellen, died in 2006.
Since moving back home Morrison has taught physical education to students from pre-kindergarten to second grade in the Elmira public school systems. She now travels to several schools and teaches about 800 children in her hometown.
She feels she made the right decision, leaving the 24/7 world of college basketball to help care for her mother. Even so, she has seen amazing growth in the game.
Morrison graduated in 1968 from a high school in Elmira that didn't have organized sports for girls prior to Title IX, which took hold in the early 1970s. She went to college in South Carolina and eventually made it to JMU - where she has great memories.
After the win at Penn State in 1991, Morrison recalls home fans trying to sell their tickets to the next round to JMU supporters with the favored Nittany Lions suddenly done for the season.
This weekend she will relive those times. "There is a bond that unites and that will never be broken," Morrison said. "We were in on the ground level. That means everything to me."
Even when life throws you some surprises along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.