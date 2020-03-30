Jackson Kent was in Germany when pro basketball around the world came to a halt.
Ron Curry, his former teammate at James Madison University, was in Hungary after earlier stops in Slovenia and Germany.
And another former JMU standout - Devon Moore - was also in Germany after playing for pay in Ukraine and Hungary.
"I am still in Nuremberg, where I plan to stay until next season," Kent, 26, told the Daily News-Record in a phone interview from Germany on Monday. "At least that is the plan, coming back to the same club I played for the last two years."
Nearly every European pro league halted play earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. While most Americans headed home, Kent decided to stay in Germany instead of heading to his parents' place in North Carolina.
He is in the Bavarian region of Germany where citizens are encouraged not to leave their home except to get groceries, gas for automobiles and medical supplies. Kent began his pro career in the Czech Republic and got to spend a lot of time in Prague, the capital that for decades has drawn a slew of American tourists in normal summers.
"I really enjoy Nuremberg and Germany. I wanted to stay again if the opportunity came up and it did. This is where I want to be," said Kent, a guard who graduated from JMU in 2017 with a degree in sports management. "I talked to my family and we both felt it was better to be over here."
"Our season has been canceled due to the coronavirus. I was injured for the first half of the season but returned in January," added Kent, who had 18 points in the last game on March 8.
The pro season was also put on hold in Hungary, a country of about 10 million people in central Europe.
That is where Curry, an all-Colonial Athletic Association player at JMU, has been playing the past few two seasons. He is no relation to Dell Curry, the Harrisonburg native who played at Fort Defiance, Virginia Tech and in the NBA. Ron Curry has spent the past two seasons in western Hungary and had seven assists on March 11 in the last game before COVID-19 shut things down.
"Europe is definitely a different experience," Curry said in 2019. "I have a lot of fun playing over here. Any time you get to play basketball it is a good opportunity. The fans in Europe are very passionate. It is similar to college basketball, just the following the team gets is really big, especially here in Hungary."
Most Americans who play in Europe get the free use of an apartment and car as well as a monthly salary. The pay can vary wildly from country to country and even club to club; NBA caliber-players in Italy and France can pull down at least the middle to upper six figures per season while first-year pros in some eastern European countries may make a lot less.
Curry, who turns 27 in July, is a product of Paul VI High in New Jersey. He was an all-CAA guard for the Dukes and ended his college career in 2016.
"You have to be open and be mentally strong," Curry said of playing overseas. "You go through a lot of things. You have to keep fighting and remember why you are here."
One drawback being overseas is missing out on time with family and friends - and monumental events.
Moore, who ended his JMU career in 2013, was on the back of a bus during a road game overseas in January when he learned about the death of Lakers' star Kobe Bryant.
"I had the pleasure of watching him in high school and you knew he would be special," Moore told eurobasket.com. "His talent was out of this world. My love for Kobe has always been there. My father is a die-hard Lakers fan."
Other former JMU men who were overseas this season, according to Eurobasket.com, included Taylor Bessick (the country of Georgia), Juwann James (France), Andrey Semenov (Russia), Denzel Bowles (South Korea), Thomas Vodanovich (New Zealand), Charles Cooke (Puerto Rico), Yohanny Dalembert (Romania), Andre Nation (Ireland), Joey McLean (United Arab Emirates), and Stuckey Mosley (Uruguay).
Some items on those players:
*Dalembert played prep ball at Lower Merion, the same suburban Philadelphia school where the late Bryant played. Dalembert is the half-brother of Samuel Dalembert, who last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season for the New York Knicks.
*Bessick began his college career at JMU before transferring to Iona. He averaged 10.7 points per contest overseas this season.
*Semenov and Vodanovich had been playing in a pro league in their native countries. Bowles, from Virginia Beach, has played in several countries since 2011.
*Mosley played at JMU after transferring from Toledo. He averaged 16.4 points per game for the Dukes in 2018-19.
*A.J. Davis, who has played in Mexico and Canada, played minor league basketball in North America this season in Columbus, Ohio. Cooke transferred to Dayton from JMU in 2014.
Kent played prep ball at High Point Christian in North Carolina and graduated in 2013 before heading to Harrisonburg. Now he seems to have found a home in Germany.
"We ended up in playoff position again and it's unfortunate we were not able to make a run to the finals like last season," he noted. "Last season we reached the finals but fell short. It's been a great two seasons here in Nuremberg and I've been very blessed to be part of such a great group."
The future, of course, is up in the air for many basketball players - both in this country and overseas. But for now Kent is grateful for the opportunity.
"Playing overseas has allowed me to visit lots of amazing countries and cultures," according to Kent. "I really enjoy Europe and have made a lot of great friends over these past three years. I'm very thankful for all of the people that helped me get to where I am today such as my coaches, teammates, and professors."
