Just four years into his career as a police officer, the Harrisonburg Police Department’s top brass called Tom Hoover up from patrol to help search for a serial rapist and killer.
A task force would later link the October 1987 rape and stabbing death of Shirley Graham Collins near Hillandale Park with the January 1988 rape of a clerk at the 7-Eleven on Chicago Avenue.
The keys to putting the man responsible, Lonnie Johnson, behind bars were fingerprints and DNA — largely new in police investigations in the late 1980s.
Fingerprints collected from a sugar packet retrieved from the 7-Eleven’s trash can matched Johnson’s. DNA at Collins’ crime scene also matched Johnson’s DNA.
Johnson pleaded guilty and received a life sentence plus 140 years in prison. The 69-year-old remains behind bars.
For Hoover, the case changed his career path. Then a patrol officer, he became fascinated with forensics. He went into investigations and later would become the face of the city’s SWAT team for decades.
“It was an eye-opener,” said Hoover, who worked his last day with the department on Friday after 37 years of service.
In 1980, he graduated from Broadway High School. He worked as a machinist at the Shickel Corp. in Bridgewater until he was hired by HPD in 1983.
In 1988, the patrolman was promoted to detective after working on the Johnson case.
Former Police Chief Richard Presgrave said Hoover worked tirelessly to bring people to justice.
“His investigatory nature, coupled with his ability to put in long hours and work hard have been instrumental in the successful prosecution of numerous cases that would not have happened otherwise,” Presgrave said in a statement.
Hoover also worked on the murder of Leann Whitlock, a 19-year-old James Madison University student who was killed in 1990.
Tommy David Strickler and Ronald Lee Henderson were convicted of kidnapping Whitlock from the Valley Mall, driving her to Augusta County and killing her in a field.
Strickler was executed in July 1999, and Henderson is serving three life terms.
While he enjoyed investigations, Hoover was best known throughout law enforcement as an expert in SWAT.
Hoover has ties to just about every SWAT incident in Harrisonburg for the last 30 years.
One of his most high-profile incidents came at 8:38 a.m. on April 4, 1994, when police responded to 532-B Collicello St.
The first officer found the house on fire and a 38-year-old man with a shotgun sitting in a tree.
Initial reports indicated a woman was trapped inside the home, but firefighters couldn’t put the blaze out until gunman was subdued.
The gunman continued to yell "Shoot. Shoot," and "Kill me."
As the man continued to yell, the fire spread. Negotiations continued, but ultimately Hoover, who served as a sharp shooter at the scene, received the command to take the threat out. One shot sent the man falling to the ground.
Prosecutors ruled the shooting justified.
As it turns, though, no one was inside the home, and the gun was unloaded.
“If that were to happen today, it would be handled much differently,” Hoover said.
He said technology has advanced and HPD now has more tools to handle a similar situation. First, he said, a robot would be used to enter the home to check if anyone was inside.
Hoover also said that less lethal force, such as rubber bullets, could now be used on the man first before turning to a sniper.
Another high-profile case Hoover worked was the double-murder at American HomePatient on May 16, 2006.
A man shot and killed two co-workers at the health care services company at 182 Neff Ave., behind the Valley Mall.
Negotiators talked with the killer for 15 to 20 minutes. Police weren’t sure if there were hostages, so after the shooter stopped talking with police, they went in.
SWAT team members shattered a glass pane window in the front of the building. Hoover, with four members behind him, entered through the window, searched the building and confronted the shooter.
He recalled the moment he looked the shooter in the eye.
“It was pretty tense,” he said.
The gunman killed himself.
HPD would later issue Hoover a Medal of Valor for his bravery.
One of the more bizarre incidents happened on July 12, 2010, when a man entered the former Wachovia Bank branch on South Main Street and attempted to withdraw a large sum of money from his account.
To this day, it’s unclear what spooked the bank employees, but they quickly called 911 and evacuated the building.
The man told police he was forced by two armed men who strapped a bomb onto his back and said they would remotely detonate it if he said or did anything other than withdraw all the money from his bank account.
SWAT team members surrounded the building. Unsure if it was a real bomb, members set up a zip line from a building across the street to the bank. They sent a pair of handcuffs to the man and told him to put them on and wait for the bomb squad to arrive.
Any quick move, they told him, would likely be met by a sniper’s bullet. It turns out, there was no bomb, and the case was ruled a hoax, likely the result of a mental health issue.
While Hoover enjoyed SWAT, he also enjoyed serving as one of HPD’s certified polygraph examiners.
He has given lie detector tests to several of the city’s killers.
In 2005, Clifford Donald Lamb agreed to a test. At the time he was a suspect in the April 2005 strangulation death of his girlfriend's infant son.
Hoover said Lamb denied any wrongdoing. Lamb failed the test and confessed.
Prosecutors sought the death penalty against Lamb, so he went to trial. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder. Lamb was sentenced to 29 years in prison.
The case was one of many for which Hoover received accolades for his work.
In 2011, Hoover was promoted to one of the department’s three captains spots.
On Friday, the 58-year-old cleaned out his office, which was filled with awards and mementos that highlighted his nearly four decades in police work.
Police Chief Eric English said his co-workers always enjoyed his positive demeanor.
“Capt. Hoover maintains an optimistic outlook and a high degree of involvement in the operation of the department,” English said in a statement. “He always makes a favorable impression and works harmoniously and effectively with others.”
In retirement, Hoover said, he will continue to operate a construction business that he has owned for several years.
He also plans to travel. Earlier this year he spent two weeks in Italy and now has the itch to travel abroad.
Although he’s retiring, he said, he plans to stick around HPD through its auxiliary program to help train future SWAT members.
