Part of the mission of Hope Distributed, according to Director Jeff Wilhelm, is providing people the essential items they need with a sense of dignity. The food pantry is set up to look just like a grocery store.
In that same vein, all the products that Baby Hope supplies are brand new in their original packaging.
Hope Distributed, a local nonprofit that operates a food pantry, a furniture store and a clothing store, expanded Sept. 1 to providing essential baby supplies through a program called Baby Hope.
The program supplies diapers, rash cream, baby blankets and bath towels to anyone in need who cares for a baby or infant.
Baby Hope launched “The Valley’s Largest Baby Shower,” on Sept. 21, which will run through Oct. 21. The Baby Shower is a campaign to build awareness of Hope Distributed’s newest program and to raise donation money and receive donations of baby care items.
“It just seems like an easy project that churches and students and offices can get behind and it takes a little effort, but maximum effect,” Wilhem said.
Hope Distributed invites local families, churches and school organizations to go shopping for essential baby items from a set list. The items Baby Hope accepts are diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, lotions, baby shampoo and soap, baby wash rags and towels, burp cloths, bibs and receiving blankets. All items donated must be new and in their original packaging.
Organizers from Hope Distributed say they were met with immediate demand from the first day the program launched and that demand has continued steadily in the weeks since.
“On the first day of the program, we had 47 people contact us in need. And in those two weeks, it hasn’t slowed down. To really be able to sustain this program, great demand needs a greater supply, so we understand fully that we need to be ready for any and every circumstance. When the pandemic hit, we got nailed, just giving out food left and right and nobody knows what’s going to happen next with COVID,” Wilhelm said.
Wilhelm said Baby Hope is most in need of all sizes of diapers, from preemie diapers through kids’ pull-ups. The program is open to anybody who needs help caring for a baby.
“We want these moms to realize having brand-new stuff for their baby. We want to make sure that anybody who is caring for a baby or an infant has what they need,” Wilhelm said. “We can’t carry everything, so we’re carrying the staples.”
To become a recipient, families must qualify for assistance from Hope Distributed and submit a request form for Baby Hope items once per month at hopedistributed.org/baby-hope/. Once families request items, volunteers from Hope Distributed coordinate a time to pick up the order.
“The cool thing is, if someone’s never been here before and they fill out the application for this stuff and they get accepted, and most people do, they will then also have access to the clothing store, the food pantry. So that way they’re set as far as that goes,” Wilhelm said.
Initial funding was provided by the Treasurers’ Association of Virginia during its 2021 conference, which took place at Hotel Madison & The Shenandoah Valley Conference Center and was hosted by Harrisonburg City Treasurer Jeff Shafer.
“We got a little over $1,400 worth of products and about $600 in cash and check donations. Church of the Nazarean is my home church and we’re tightly connected to Hope Distributed. I know what they do is extremely worthy and this is a great cause,” Shafer said. “To me, I just felt like I know the organization and I know what they do is awesome.”
For those who would like to donate to Baby Hope, they can drop off accepted items from Baby Hope’s list in brand new and original condition to Hope Distributed’s main pantry building, which shares property with Harrisonburg Church of the Nazarean.
“Not only are we just supplying the products they need, but also in communicating with them we communicate compassion — there’s somebody here for you, you’re not alone,” said Debbie Huntley, a Baby Hope volunteer. “Just trying to convey that to the moms. We’re here to help. Any of us could be in the same situation if the circumstances were different and just to be that helping hand.”
Baby Hope also accepts donations of cash or checks with Baby Hope in the memo. For more information on becoming a donor or recipient for the program, call 540-578-3510 or email babyhope@hopedistributed.org.
