Ten years ago Monday, about two dozen rescue squad vehicles lined Cantrell Avenue.
Each, with a patient on board, departed Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg.
Seven hours later, all 95 patients were at the hospital’s new state-of-the-art $300 million facility at the corner of Port Republic and Stone Spring roads in Rockingham County. The hospital later merged with Norfolk-based Sentara in May 2011.
Dr. Steward Pollock with Sentara Cardiology Specialists has worked at RMH since 1991.
Although it took some getting used to, he said, the new campus was desperately needed.
The old RMH was built in 1912 and could not keep pace with the growth of the central Valley — and medical innovation and technology. The old emergency room was often overcrowded. It was designed to handle about 40,000 emergency room patients a year but saw nearly 60,000.
The newer RMH boasts 350,000 square feet of space and 238 private rooms in a park-like setting of 254 acres.
“It was kind of like moving into a new house,” he said. “Things were newer, in better condition. The old emergency room was chaotic. It was like a TV show. The new emergency room was a better place for everyone to be.”
Since the move and merger, Sentara RMH has continued to grow in technology and programs.
“There’s been a steady development of new abilities,” Pollock said.
The Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center opened in 2013, the Sentara Wound Healing Center in 2014 and the Sentara RMH Orthopedic Center in 2015.
In 2016, Sentara RMH launched its structural heart program to treat defective heart valves and other heart problems.
Sentara RMH President Doug Moyer, in a statement, said the hospital is set for future growth.
“This current facility and campus put Sentara RMH in a stable position to continue providing excellent health care for a second century of service,” he said.
During the last decade, the hospital achieved several awards. In 2014, its nursing program achieved Magnet recognition. The four-year status is the highest designation a health care facility can obtain. Only 8% of hospitals have reached the status.
Last year, the Magnet status was extended for another four years.
“Magnet designation validates the superior quality of nursing care at Sentara RMH and the positive impact that care has on our patients and their families,” Donna Hahn, vice president of acute care and chief nurse executive, said in a statement. “For members of our community, Magnet designation means they can feel confident that when they come to Sentara RMH they will receive the best care available.”
While the move worked out well from RMH, it also helped James Madison University to expand its footprint in the city.
JMU gutted and renovated a large portion of the old hospital for its Student Success Center and the University Health Center.
The Student Success Center includes a Dunkin’ Donuts, Bistro 1908, study areas and many student services, such as financial aid, card services and registration.
The hospital’s relocation also had a major impact on Rockingham County. Since the new hospital’s opening, the city and county have finished the southeast connector, which connects U.S. 33 east of the city, U.S. 11, Va. 42 and U.S. 33 west of the city.
County Administrator Stephen King said the road was made possible by the city and county working together, along with private developers who donated portions of property.
“The road construction was an amazing thing with the public-private [relationship],” he said.
With the hospital and new road in place, businesses flocked to the area, now known as the Stoneport area.
The area features new retail, including a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Bojangles, Wendy’s and Moe’s Southwest Grill, and a high-end apartment complex, the Reserve at Stone Port.
“All that snowballed from RMH,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.