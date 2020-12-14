ELKTON — In mid-December, it’s no surprise the trees outside the Jennings House in Elkton are barren, but as Sara Mae Gilly returned to her grandparents’ home, the floodgates of her memory painted the lawn green and transported listeners decades before to the early 1900s.
“They had cherry trees on either side, and we’d pick cherries,” she reminisced of the fruitful yard that once wrapped around where the front porch stood.
On Sunday, Gilly walked alongside her youngest brother, Ditman Flory, together through the entryway of the Jennings House for the first time in 60 years.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden took the pair on a tour around the house, for which he has advocated for the restoration of for years.
In place of the front porch, Gooden said construction designs transformed the entry into a modern foyer leading into the police department’s office. Along mantels throughout the house, Gooden set photos and painted renditions of the home prior to preservation efforts, which Flory and Gilly marveled at in wonder.
“Oh my,” Gilly said with each new demonstration of updates walking from room to room. “This is very reminiscent.”
Dr. Simeon Jennings built the home in 1840 and cared for wounded Confederate soldiers within its walls following the battles of Cross Keys and Port Republic in 1862. Like a beloved town heirloom, the home was later passed on to the Bear, Yancey and Flory families.
From the early 1900s until the 1940s, the Flory family lived in the Jennings House until selling it to pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck and Co. in 1947 to be used as a clubhouse and space for visitors to stay while in the area.
Flory said it was the first such place for people to rest while traveling through Elkton.
“We sold this place to Merck because in those days we didn’t have a real nice place for people to stay and sleep,” Flory said.
Looking around at the neatly trimmed town office, Flory said he’s amazed and overjoyed at the work done to bring new life to a historic space while maintaining some of the wooden floors from when he lived there.
“It’s beautiful and what I like is what they’ve put in here is top-notch, so it’ll be here for years and years,” he said.
In 1964, Merck and Co. donated the building to the town, and it has served as the town’s library, Town Council meeting room, Elkton Police Department, treasurer’s office, community development, public works and administrative offices over the past 56 years.
After the basement flooded in 2016, Elkton’s Town Hall moved out of the building. An inspection revealed there was mold throughout, and conversations on whether to preserve or destroy the historic home began.
Now, the room where Gilly and Flory’s father was born is a tidy conference room and the living room is a spacious office. When Flory walked into the former living room, his face began to glow and his voice raised while he failed to contain the joy of a childhood memory.
“My grandfather was a carpenter. … I was fascinated with him,” he said.
For Christmas one year, he asked for a kit of carpentry tools. “I left the room with my tools and went upstairs. What I did, I started sawing the banister. … “I said, ‘I’m making lumber, daddy.’”
Because Flory was the youngest of the four siblings with the fewest memories of the home, he said the greatest joy of the tour was hearing his oldest sister’s memories bring the four walls to life.
By the tour’s end, Gilly gave her ancestor’s seal of approval.
“I’m so impressed. I really am. It’s beautiful,” she said. “I’ll tell you, my grammy would’ve loved this.”
Gooden has known Flory since he was a young child and was taught by him in Sunday school. To guide a tour for the last family to use the space residentially, Gooden said, feels like the final puzzle piece coming together before the town’s office formally reopens for business today.
“It’s neat to hear what each room was when their family lived here,” he said. “It feels complete, just having them see it.”
