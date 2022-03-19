Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have set two dates in 2022 for people to dispose household hazardous waste.
On May 7 and Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, county and city residents can dispose of waste such as solvents, paints, fluids and fuels at the Rockingham County Landfill at 813 Greendale Road.
There is a limit of five units per vehicle and per household, officials said.
Items eligible for waste collection include paint thinner, petroleum spirits, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, heating oil, brake and transmission fluid, lubrication oil, needles and syringes, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer. A full list of items can be found on Rockingham County's Facebook page.
Latex paint, unlabeled containers, chlorinated solvents and containers larger than 5 gallons in size will not be accepted, according to officials. Due to EPA and Virginia regulations, business and farm waste can not be accepted.
Those with questions can contact the City of Harrisonburg at 540-434-5928.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.