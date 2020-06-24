Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority kicked off its 100 Families campaign to secure housing for 100 tenants in 100 days last week.
HRHA received $98,000 through the federal 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. With the additional funding, the local housing agency hopes to secure stable housing for families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County by Sept. 30. The funding will be used to provide subsidized housing, with the housing authority paying a portion of the rent to landlords directly.
One tenant has been housed since the initiative began last week.
“Ninety-nine more to go,” said Michael Wong, HRHA executive director.
He said the program averages 10 to 12 families each month that receive assistance in rent payments, so the 100-family goal is a high one, but he is hopeful the additional funding from the CARES Act, in addition to new incentives for landlords, will bring more affordable housing options to the market.
Individuals and families have seen increased challenges in accessing affordable housing during the pandemic, according to Wong. In recent years, the growing aging population from the baby boomer generation and the city’s large service industry lends to rising housing instability.
“Finding landlords to participate in our housing authority program has been a challenge these last several years due to the basic supply and demand competition with student housing and high-end luxury housing, which has limited the availability of affordable housing. … It becomes a challenge for our residents to be able to find housing due to the student housing being leased up,” Wong said.
By providing additional amenities to participating landlords, HRHA strives to increase the number of landlords who accept Housing Choice Vouchers. Incentives include a $250 to $400 lease-up bonus, $750 damages fund, access to a landlord portal and guaranteed part of rent paid online by HRHA, subsidized by the government, each month. Participating landlords also maintain screening powers to assess and select tenants before signing leases.
To qualify for affordable housing, certain standards of security and maintenance need to be met and the rent needs to be comparable to the area.
Randy Collins is a property manager in Harrisonburg who oversees five properties, two of which provide housing to tenants through HRHA. Collins said that over his five years of working as a landlord in the area, he has seen a number of renters take advantage of housing to gouge prices.
“Some of the landlords out there are slumlords. They don’t want to take care of the property, but they want to rent them out. That’s not being a good American in my book. There are several in our area. There are some who’ve used the housing authority in our area, but [they say] they require too much to take care of maintenance but what they require of maintenance are very, very little,” Collins said. “The old fashion term slumlord really does apply in some cases. … Every year, they raise the rent every year, every year, every year, until it’s finally above and beyond what the housing authority will pay.”
Over the years working with HRHA, Collins said, 75% of tenant experiences have been positive. Alternatively, Collins said he has experienced raving success with tenants with vouchers, including the first family who came to him through HRHA five years ago and has stayed at his property and since risen above the low-income threshold.
“The success story in her is they were with the housing authority for 16, 17, maybe 18 years, and once the girls went through school, got jobs, they were able to pay the rent themselves. They lost their eligibility, and they’re still with us,” he said. “Clean, neat, I couldn’t have better tenants.”
Fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit is $902 and maximum income for admission for a family of four is $35,950, according to HRHA. Over 2,500 are on a waiting list for housing.
In the press release, landlord Emily Blake said, “Getting added to the list actually makes the apartment easier to advertise, and we receive most of the rent directly from HRHA each month. So in many ways it feels like a more secure financial decision and a way of making a difference in the affordable housing crisis in our community at the same time.”
Of tenants housed by HRHA, 41% are single-person households who are elderly or disabled, and about 44% are families with minor children. Liz Webb, Housing Choice Vouchers manager, said the common thread between people serviced by HRHA is they fall under the low-income bracket, which may sound unreliable to landlords inexperienced with affordable housing, but data tell a different story.
“One thing I know that we’ve heard is there is a high turnover. We’ve run some numbers and found that actually is a myth. The average voucher lease is over four years. … We always have families searching for a place to live, for landlords to accept vouchers. Access to a steady pool of renters is something you would never have to worry about because as the subsidy increases, it keeps the portion affordable without cutting into your bottom line,” Webb said.
The biggest need under the affordable housing umbrella is accessible housing for disabled people. Landlords interested in upgrading their properties to be more accessible can apply for grants through the Virginia Housing Development Authority.
“We really have a need for one-bedroom, accessible units for people with disabilities. There’s just a limited amount in our community and so many individuals that need accessible units are unable to find them. We’re hoping that through this process, we’ve added some incentive for one-bedroom, accessible units,” Wong said.
