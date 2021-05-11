As roughly 1,000 people packed Forest Hills Manor late Thursday night into Friday morning, some partygoers celebrating James Madison University’s graduation pelted area police officers with glass bottles.
As a result, the Harrisonburg Police Department — likely for the first time in a decade — declared an unlawful assembly.
“A combination of things led to the unlawful assembly,” Capt. Rod Pollard noted, including the officers' safety.
Pollard said officers used a Long Range Acoustic Device to first make an announcement for those gathering to leave the area and then to project irritating noise to further disperse the crowd.
After about 30 minutes, Pollard said, the crowd left.
There were no major arrests.
On Friday, Pollard said, HPD officers and JMU school leaders and property management went door to door in the neighborhood, which consists of about 100 town homes on Sully Drive and Usman Circle, and advised residents to not have large parties.
He said crowds Friday night were minimal, but there was some property damage. He said a light pole was torn down in the area.
HPD’s Civil Disturbance Unit was on standby all weekend, Pollard said, but added that is routine when large crowds are expected.
The unit was not deployed.
This was the first major incident since April 2010, when police declared an unlawful assembly as the unofficial party known as Springfest grew to an estimated 8,000 partygoers on Village Lane.
Some partygoers pelted police with glass bottles and lit fires. The local unit, along with police from across the state, responded to the scene.
More than 200 officers used tear gas and pepper spray to clear the crowd. About two dozen people were charged in the melee, most with misdemeanors.
