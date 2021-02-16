For many of his 20 years as Harrisonburg’s Police Chief, Col. Don Harper patrolled the streets in a blue Mercury Grand Marquis.
Now that cruiser sits in front of the Public Safety Building in downtown Harrisonburg through Thursday to honor the late chief.
Harper, 78, died on Jan. 29.
There will also be a box for residents to leave cards and letters for the family.
“It’s a good way to honor him,” Lt. Chris Monahan said. “It’s a way for people to share their memories of him with the family.”
Harper retired in 2012, only because he hit 70, Virginia's mandatory retirement age for public safety employees.
Harper began his police career in 1964 with the Fairfax County Police Department, where he rose through the ranks to become a major before retiring from that department after 20 years on the job.
In 1984, he became Vienna's police chief, a position he held until Harrisonburg tapped him as its 17th chief in 1992.
On Monday, Harrisonburg police released Harper’s funeral arrangements.
Visitation will be held Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, located next to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, at 4904 South Valley Pike.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will also be visitation one hour prior to the service.
A private interment will be held at Coal City Cemetery in West Virginia. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the church
