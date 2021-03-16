Harrisonburg police continue to investigate an early morning shooting that left a man seriously injured.
Police say emergency crews responded at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of South Main Street.
Responding crews found a man in his 30s near Mosby Court. Police say he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where police say he is in stable condition.
Police say it’s unclear at what location the victim was shot, what led to the shooting or who shot him.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers by calling at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tuesday’s shooting was the second in the area in the less than a week.
On Friday, Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Rockingham Street in Elkton at about 1:15 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound.
At the scene, police found Ranon Barber, 22, of Elkton, with a wound to the stomach area.
He was taken by ambulance to the Miller Kite House and then flown by medical helicopter to U.Va. with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Kane-Zyshon Emmanuel Hinton, 21, of Staunton, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, continue to look for Hinton.
Hinton is possibly traveling in a black Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with unknown registration.
Deputies say a verbal dispute between the two men escalated into the shooting.
