Harrisonburg police continues to investigate a spike in catalytic converter thefts.
Investigators, who didn't release how many thefts have occurred, said the crimes are being committed in areas that are secluded and poorly lit.
They suggest that car owner's park their vehicles in their drive or garage, if available. The also recommend business use surveillance cameras to monitor commercial vehicles.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the police department at 434-4436. or HPD’s Major Crime Unit at 437-2640. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.