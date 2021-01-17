Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a late Friday night shooting, according to a Sunday afternoon press release.
Police say emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Northfield Court at about 11 p.m. for a victim with a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the victim went to a resident's door seeking help after being shot in the back.
Police haven't released the victim's name or age, but say it was a male.
Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text HPD plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
