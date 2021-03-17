Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a late Tuesday night stabbing, according to a Wednesday press release.
Police say the responded to the 300 block of Vine Street at about 10 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
On scene, police found a man suffering from a knife wound sustained during a fight.
The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but haven't said whether anyone has been charged.
Tuesday's night's stabbing was the second violent act in the city that day.
Police say emergency crews responded at about 6:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of South Main Street.
Responding crews found a man in his 30s near Mosby Court. Police say he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, police say.
Police say it’s unclear at what location the victim was shot, what led to the shooting or who shot him.
Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers by calling at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
