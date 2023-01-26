The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection to an incident where a vehicle was broken into, and checks were then fraudulently cashed.
HPD said the suspect, driving a gray Ford Explorer with stolen tags, attempted to change her appearance with a wig and glasses at a separate bank.
The suspect is related to a similar incident in Staunton, HPD said.
Police ask those with information to contact Det. Michael Spiggle at 540-437-2617 or michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov. People can submit anonymous tips to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
