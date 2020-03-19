Every time Harrisonburg police officer Bradley Boyce got ready for work, he could always count on Max running for his patrol car.
Max, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois K-9 police dog, loved going to work. He loved meeting children, but wouldn’t hesitate to bring down a bad guy.
“He’s very active and very social, which is unusual,” Boyce said.
This week, Max retired from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
“Having a K-9 retire is no different than having an officer retire,” Lt. Carl Cline, HPD’s special operations commander and K-9 supervisor, said in a statement. “These dogs become part of the team and we become attached to them.”
Max started his career at HPD about nine years ago. After an officer left HPD about 4 ½ years ago, Boyce took over as Max’s handler. Boyce was Max’s third handler.
When Boyce took over, the pair went to training through the Virginia Police Canine Association.
It was Max’s third time through.
“He earned his doctorate [degree],” Boyce joked.
In his career, Max has conducted more than 560 searches, located more than 55 pounds of marijuana and $97,000.
His largest bust came within the last few months, Boyce said, finding 23 pounds of marijuana and $23,000 from a bust in Deer Run Apartments, off Port Republic Road.
On Dec. 20, officers watched several people come and go from an apartment.
With Max’s assistance, they made traffic stops on two vehicles leaving the apartment. One vehicle had 3 pounds of marijuana, while the other contained 13.
They then searched the apartment, which yielded an additional 7 pounds.
The bust led to four people being charged.
Cpl. Scott Drugo said police dogs play a key role in the department by helping officers find probable cause to get into vehicles they suspect are being used to smuggle drugs.
“The open-air sniff gets us into situations we probably could have never got into,” Drugo said. “It’s an important tool for us to have on the streets.”
As Max settles into his new role as Boyce’s pet, Bravo, a 17-month-old German shepherd, will take over as Boyce’s partner.
He said Bravo will have big shoes to fill because Max was very well trained.
“It’s almost like I don’t even need him on a leash,” he said. “He’s that obedient.”
