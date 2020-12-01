Harrisonburg police arrested a second man in connection with Saturday's slaying near downtown, police announced Tuesday.
Orlando Candray Giron, 30, was charged on Monday with felony destruction of evidence.
Police haven't released what evidence he's accused of destroying.
“Our detectives worked quickly with the information obtained during the investigation to arrest those involved in this tragic event," Lt. Todd Miller, commander of the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said in a press release.
Candray Giron appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Teofilo Serrano Torres, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing of Juan Velazquez Ruiz, 34, of Harrisonburg.
Court records show that the pair were released from jail two days apart last month, according to jail records.
Serrano Torres was released from the Rockingham County Jail on Nov. 18 after serving time on a felony probation violation.
Ruiz was released from Middle River Regional Jail on Nov. 20 after serving time on a misdemeanor probation violation.
However, both had spent time in the Rockingham County Jail.
Serrano Torres' preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Feb. 23 in general district court.
The investigation into Serrano Torres began when emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Community Street at about 8:10 a.m. Saturday for an unknown situation.
When police arrived, they found a man dead next to Blakey’s Barber Shop. Police later identified the victim as Velazquez Ruiz.
Police say he was stabbed multiple times.
No suspect was found nearby.
Police later identified the suspect as Serrano Torres. He was captured Sunday morning.
Serrano Torres was convicted in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Feb. 14, 2019, of felony drug possession from a December 2017 arrest. He received a five-year suspended sentence.
In March, Serrano Torres was charged with violating his probation. On Nov. 18, a judge revoked roughly nine months of suspended sentence, equivalent to time served.
The last murder in the city took place about two year ago.
The last homicide occurred on Dec. 20, 2018.
In 2018, four people were murdered in three incidents.
