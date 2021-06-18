Six months after Harrisonburg City Public Schools created a task force to evaluate the school resource officer program and to look at what the city does compared to other cities across the country, the Harrisonburg Police Department plans to present its case to the body next week.
The committee plans to evaluate a variety of options, ranging from keeping the status quo to removing officers from schools altogether.
Wonshe, a resident restorative justice practitioner for the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Auxiliary Unit, plans to talk to task force members about restorative justice.
“Restorative justice is the intersection between the school resource officer program and the city schools,” Wonshe said. “It’s what everybody needs to look at. I want people to understand what the SRO program is all about.”
Restorative justice is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system. Instead of strictly looking to punish an offender, the program’s goal is to address the needs of victims, offenders and the community at large to resolve a crime.
The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
In a previous interview, schools Superintendent Michael Richards said the look at SROs is part of a comprehensive evaluation of school discipline, although local police say the subjects of SROs and discipline have little to do with each other.
In city schools, Richards said, Black students are disciplined disproportionately to others. Of those receiving out-of-school suspension, 19% are Black, despite making up just 10% of the study body.
In the last 10 years, HPD has been involved in 276 cases involving students in the school system, according to Frank Sottaceti, the city and county’s criminal justice planner. Of those, 76 have been arrested, averaging less than one arrest per month.
But Wonshe said those statistics can be misleading, because of those 76 arrested, not all were prosecuted and some ended up with alternative resolutions, including restorative justice.
She also said she wants to present the task force with information about crimes that juveniles commit. She said some commit adult crimes that need to be handled in the proper fashion.
“They’re not all children,” she said. “A 17-year-old is not a child. How can we reckon with the fact that juveniles can commit serious crimes.”
Her presentation will include a story about the case of two former Harrisonburg High School students who raped and tortured a 22-year-old James Madison University student in 2012.
Both were convicted as adults.
The crimes took place on Oct. 19, 2012, when Brandon Valentin and Darien Vasquez broke into an apartment in the Hunters Ridge complex. The teens robbed and repeatedly raped a student who lived there.
The pair were captured by police a couple of blocks from the crime scene and were later recorded joking and laughing about the crime.
Vasquez was found guilty of 20 felony counts, including multiple counts of rape and sodomy. Valentin was found guilty of 14 felony counts, also including multiple counts of rape and sodomy.
The task force meeting will be live streamed at: https://live.myvrspot.com/player?udi=aGFycmlzb25idXJn&c=Y2hhbm5lbDE%3D
