Six months ago, Harrisonburg City Public Schools created a task force to evaluate the school resource officer program and to look at what the city does compared to other cities across the country.
The committee plans to evaluate a variety of options, ranging from keeping the status quo to removing officers from schools altogether. The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
While it’s unclear what the task force has been doing for the last half year, it was made clear Wednesday during a presentation at Skyline Middle School that it hasn’t been listening to its stakeholders: parents, teachers, students or the school resource officers themselves.
During a presentation Wednesday by the Harrisonburg Police Department — its first to the task force — a Thomas Harrison Middle School teacher spoke during the comments and questions period.
“Teachers were not given an opportunity to share our thoughts and concerns on this matter prior to tonight, so I am speaking not only as a community member of the city, I am also speaking as a community member of the school system,” Megan Austin told the task force.
Austin went on to share her support for keeping the school resource officer program, citing what she described as the officers’ proactive relationship-building.
“Some have said removing SROs from the schools will help eliminate fear of authority/police that students from other countries have coming into our country,” she said. “I disagree. They provide an opportunity to build a bridge of trust and understanding, not just for the student to the officer, but for the officer to the student.”
She went on to say that Thomas Harrison’s officer does an excellent job.
“Our SRO, officer Chris Ray, is one of the kindest, most patient people I know,” Austin said. “He greets students with a smile, helps them when they run into challenges, and participates fully in the family dynamic of our school, including participating in the staff versus student soccer, volleyball and basketball events that we’ve had over the years.”
Austin went on to challenge those against the SRO program to spend a week, or even a day, at a school.
Most speakers supported the program, while some questioned whether the SROs were trained enough to handle certain situations, such as counseling students who ask for advice.
In a previous interview, schools Superintendent Michael Richards said the look at SROs is part of a comprehensive evaluation of school safety, although local police say the subjects of SROs and discipline have little to do with each other.
In city schools, Richards said, Black students are disciplined disproportionately to others. Of those receiving out-of-school suspension, 19% are Black, despite making up just 10% of the study body.
In the last 10 years, HPD has been involved in 276 cases involving students in the school system, according to Frank Sottaceti, the city and county’s criminal justice planner. Of those, 76 have been arrested, averaging less than one arrest per month.
Wonshe, a resident restorative justice practitioner for the Harrisonburg Police Department’s Auxiliary Unit, was among two speakers from HPD.
She discussed restorative justice.
Restorative justice is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system. Instead of strictly looking to punish an offender, the program’s goal is to address the needs of victims, offenders and the community at large to resolve a crime.
“It’s a way of addressing harm,” she told the task force, adding that HPD has been using restorative justice for years. “They have been willing to embrace that worldview.”
During the question and comments period, she took heat for a statement she made in Friday’s Daily News-Record, in which she said a 17-year-old is not a child.
She also drew concern from task force member and FUEGO coalition member Paloma Saucedo, who asked if she believed she owed the Latino community an apology for using a 2012 rape case as an example of teenagers committing violent crime.
Wonshe said, “no.”
She was referring to the case of two former Harrisonburg High School students who raped and tortured a 22-year-old James Madison University student in 2012. Both were convicted as adults.
School resource officer Tony Hermes also spoke to the task force. He compared being an SRO to the times when officers would walk the beat decades ago.
“Their job was to walk and talk,” he said. “It created relationships.”
The task force plans to host a community town hall on Sept. 7, but a time and location hasn’t been decided.
