Harrisonburg police released body-camera footage Thursday of the “friendly fire” shooting of another police officer last month.
The roughly one minute video was released to the Daily News-Record through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said requested investigative reports could be released at a later date, but as of Thursday were still exempt from the state’s FOIA laws.
“There’s still an internal review still taking place,” Parks said, adding the review is routine whenever an officer discharges his or her firearm.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst has already cleared the officer of criminal wrongdoing. The officer’s name hasn’t been released.
The incident began about 10:20 p.m. on March 20 when officers responded to an animal complaint near Edom Road and Virginia Avenue.
The animal, which got loose from the Valley Livestock Sales, became injured when local ranchers tried to capture it and officers had to intervene at the 900 block of North Main Street near the 7-Eleven. Parks said police were called to put the cow down, not capture it.
Leading up to the released video, Parks said, police located the cow behind a mechanic’s shop across the street from the 7-Eleven.
He said one officer, with a high-powered rifle, enterered the garage and went to the second floor hoping to get a clear shot of the cow from a window.
Parks said the idea was to fire shots downward at the cow to reduce the risk of any bullets going astray and hitting homes or bystanders.
He said it’s unclear what happened, possibly the officer opening the second-floor window, but something spooked the cow.
Three officers were surrounding the cow at the time.
“[The cow] got startled and it ran in the direction of the officers,” Parks said.
Parks said the officers spread out, one going to the left, the other to the right and a third remained in the middle.
The cow began moving toward the officers.
Parks said Officer Bradley Boyce is heard on the video saying, “I can’t shoot that,” meaning he didn’t have an angle to shoot the cow without potentially putting homes or people in jeopardy.
The cow then charged at one officer, whose name hasn’t been released. That officer fired one shot, then was knocked down by the cow and fired a second shot. His gun was damaged during the attack and became inoperable. His body camera also was damaged and became inoperable.
Boyce was struck in the legs by one shot, police say.
The other officer immediately fired a “volley of shots” at the cow to put it down, Parks said.
Following the shooting, Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said the department will review the incident and determine what changes need to be made in the future.
“Moving forward, the HPD will be researching changes to policies and procedures to address issues dealing with large animals to include additional training on topics related to animal control,” Camacho said in a statement. "The department plans to meet with businesses in the city that handle livestock transactions to determine how to prevent future incidents of this nature."
Parks said Boyce is recovering from the shooting but it’s unclear if, or when, he will return to work.
About a week before the shooting, HPD announced Boyce completed a program in Sanford, N.C., to become a handler for the department’s newest canine, Kyro.
At graduation, police say, they were selected for the “Top Dog” award among the class.
