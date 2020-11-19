Thanks to funding from the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, city police officers will continue to play Santa for children in need this year with the department’s annual “Shop-with-a-cop” program. The foundation plans to raise money to cover the costs.
“The focus this holiday season is to provide a positive holiday experience for impacted families, especially helping those facing greater economic impact this year due to COVID-19,” David Jackson, chairman of the foundation, said in a statement. “Our intent is to raise more funds this year than what was historically done and increase the number of children and families benefited by this initiative.”
Since 2016, the Harrisonburg Police Department has paired officers with children for a night of shopping at the Valley Mall. However, COVID-19 changed HPD’s plan.
This year, HPD will partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Social Services to buy gifts for underprivileged children.
A police caravan, which will include Santa, will deliver the gifts and meals to the families.
