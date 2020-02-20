Harrisonburg’s newest police officer, Harrison B. Gnome, marked on duty for the first time earlier this month.
But soon after hitting the Friendly City streets, he disappeared.
The Harrisonburg Police Department took to Facebook and posted a “be-on-the-lookout” for the missing pint-sized policeman. With his love for gardens, police checked out James Madison University’s Arboretum, but he wasn’t there.
He was first spotted lifting weights at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A week later, someone reported seeing him trying to open a checking account at a DuPont Community Credit Union branch. On Wednesday, he returned to a gym, this time going to Harrisonburg 24/7 Family Fitness. But, before other officers could get to him, he escaped.
Investigators say Gnome has only popped up on Wednesdays, leaving them to believe he’ll show up at a Harrisonburg location this Wednesday.
Each week, the police department features “Where am I Wednesday” on Facebook. The post will include a picture of Gnome at an undisclosed location, allowing Facebook followers to guess where he’s hanging out.
Cpl. Scott Drugo, who oversees HPD’s social media accounts, said officers created the new segment to interact with the community and bring some sunshine to an often gloomy Facebook page, which routinely focuses on alerting the public to wanted suspects and car crashes.
“We don’t want everything on Facebook to be negative,” said Drugo, HPD’s intelligence officer and supervisor of the CHARGE Gang Task Force.
However, Drugo said, social media, specifically Facebook, has been a big help capturing wanted fugitives.
About three years ago, the department started a “Felony Friday” segment that features a wanted suspect each week.
Those featured in the segment are typically captured pretty quickly.
Last Friday, HPD posted a mugshot and details for Nancy Harvey, 66, of Rockingham County. She was wanted for grand larceny.
Shortly after the posting, Harvey turned herself in.
The police department has an 84% success rate with the posts.
“That’s pretty good odds,” Drugo said.
HPD has also used Facebook to help identify suspects.
In May, investigators posted still images of a man taking pictures of a woman changing in a Valley Mall fitting room.
The images were shared more than 1,200 times and garnered thousands of views. The images led to a tip that helped nail the perpetrator.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies have had success capturing suspects after Facebook posts too.
“Sometimes, it’s them giving us a little bit of information that we didn’t have, and that helps us wrap up the case,” Hutcheson said.
While social media has been an excellent tool for law enforcement to help capture suspects, it’s also been an educational tool, Drugo said.
He said the department uses social media to educate residents on local laws and tips to make their day-to-day lives safer.
Last month, HPD created a segment called “Message Monday.”
“It’s information people can use,” Drugo said.
Drugo said he came up with the idea during the summer when he was teaching a bicycle class to Harrisonburg firefighters. The group of cyclists was riding on a sidewalk near Thomas Harrison Middle School.
He said someone questioned why they were riding on the sidewalk if it was illegal. However, it is not against the law in most of the city. In Harrisonburg, it is only prohibited in a roughly two- to three-block radius downtown.
Drugo said it’s that type of information that people might not know about and could use in their everyday lives.
While the officers are educating the public and offering tips to keep them safe, they intertwine some creativity and humor into their posts.
One Valentine’s Day, HPD offered up a picture of an orchid and poem to catch people’s attention: “Roses are red. This orchid is white. Please wear your seat belt, to stay safe day and night!”
Drugo said officers try to have fun with the posts, throwing in puns whenever they can.
“It gives them a sense of who we are behind the badge,” Drugo said. “I have a sense of humor.”
