Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for Litsy Gil Sanchez, a missing 14-year-old.
Sanchez was last seen leaving her home in Harrisonburg on the morning of Dec. 25. She has not contacted her family since, according to a HPD Facebook post.
Sanchez is described as 5’3 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.
HPD has followed up on leads, but Sanchez has still not been located, Daniel Long, Harrisonburg police sergeant, said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact HPD Detective Aaron Dove at aaron.dove@harrisonburgva.gov or (540) 560-0125.
