Police are seeking the public's help locating a Harrisonburg man wanted for three break-ins at city businesses, according to a press release.
Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, 30, is charged with four felony counts of grand larceny, three felony counts of breaking and entering, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two misdemeanor counts of property destruction, the release says.
Police say Mundo broke into the Circle K Exxon on East Market Street on Monday, CiCi's Pizza on East Market Street on Tuesday and the Family Convenience Store on Reservoir Street on Wednesday.
In the convenience store break-in, police say, Mundo stole lottery tickets that were cashed in later that day at other stores.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 437-2640. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.