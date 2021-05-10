The Harrisonburg Police Department continues to accept applications for its 25th annual Community Police Academy.
The academy is geared to give those who live or work in the Friendly City or Rockingham County an inside look of HPD's day-to-day life.
“Policing is about service to the community, there’s no better way for us to learn how we can better serve our citizens than by allowing access to our operations.” Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said in a statement, “I encourage community members to participate in this program to better understand our policies, have their voices heard and come together for safer communities.”
The academy will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday from June 1 to July 27.
Applications, which are due Friday, can be found at harrisonburgva.gov/police or in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St. The lobby is still closed to the public, but police say to ask the records division for a copy via the intercom system at the front door.
Applicants will have to go through a background check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.