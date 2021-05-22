Harrisonburg Police To Host Community Day
The Harrisonburg Police Department plans to host a Community Day today in District 3, between East Rock and East Gay streets.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Earning and building trust between our community members and our officers is a vital part of our mission at the Harrisonburg Police Department,” Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said in a statement. “Becoming closer with those we serve is a goal we strive for every day and speaks to the heart of our commitment to Service with a Purpose. Positive interactions such as those that take place when we visit with members of our community are one of the many reasons Harrisonburg is known as The Friendly City.”
Some of the activities planned for the day include a child ID fingerprint system, seat belt convincer with doll demonstration, golf cart rides for children, corn hole boards and ring toss, police and fire department vehicle displays and HFD’s snow cone machine.
A free lunch provided by public safety personnel.
Richmond Panel Picks Urban One For Casino
RICHMOND (AP) — After a monthslong evaluation of casino development projects, officials in Richmond announced Thursday that a panel is recommending the Urban One project.
News outlets report that Mayor Levar Stoney will introduce plans to the City Council on Monday to partner with Urban One to build a casino in south Richmond. Voters will decide whether to permit the project in a referendum on Nov. 2, pending City Council approval. City officials don’t plan to provide public funding or incentives for the project.
The project will create more than 1,000 jobs, Stoney said in a news release. Urban One predicts the casino project will generate $525 million in new tax revenue and other benefits for the city over the next decade.
Urban One would become the first Black-majority owner of a casino since the late Don Barden, the first African American casino operator in Las Vegas.
The city solicited the development proposals under a new state law allowing Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol to permit casinos if their respective voters approve it in a public referendum. Richmond received six development proposals and eliminated three within weeks.
Auto Workers At Volvo Plant Reach Tentative DealDUBLIN (AP) — Union employees at a Volvo plant in Virginia have reached a second tentative labor agreement with additional gains, according to United Auto Workers officials.
Details of the deal were being withheld until UAW members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin could be briefed about their contract ahead of an upcoming ratification vote, the union said in a statement Thursday.
About 2,900 of the 3,300 people who work at the New River Valley plant are represented by the union, according to Volvo Trucks North America.
“Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from discussing details publicly until the membership at Volvo Truck can be fully briefed,” said Mitchell Smith, director of UAW Region 8. “Ultimately it is our members’ contract, and UAW Volvo Truck members will make this final decision as they vote.”
Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. An initial tentative agreement was reached April 30 following a workers’ strike, and union employees rejected a tentative labor agreement on May 16.
“UAW members showed incredible patience, resilience and solidarity and made even more solid gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections,” said Ray Curry, UAW Secretary-Treasurer and Director of the UAW Heavy Truck Department.
Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is its largest truck manufacturing facility in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.