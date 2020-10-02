Philip Read spent his 19th birthday at Fort Bragg in North Carolina preparing to deploy to Afghanistan.
Little did he know at the time, over the next 16 years, eight of his fellow soldiers would take their own lives. One even took his life in Afghanistan.
To help raise money for veteran suicide awareness, the 35-year-old ran Thursday in the 45th annual Marine Corps Marathon, which was virtual this year.
“I have a heart for [the soldiers],” he said. “There’s a lot of stress.”
Read, originally from Augusta County, joined the Army National Guard in 2003 while attending James Madison University.
He served as an infantryman for one year in Afghanistan in 2004 and another year in Iraq in 2007.
He left the National Guard in 2009 when he graduated from James Madison University with an undergraduate degree in justice studies.
That year, he joined the Harrisonburg Police Department. Nearly a decade later, he now serves as a lieutenant overseeing the patrol division.
He said he was grateful he had a support system waiting for him at home when he returned from each of his deployments. However, he said, he knows not everyone is in that situation.
“They get back and they don’t really have a whole lot,” he said.
He said they deal with stress and depression.
As a result, he’s working to raise money for Boulder Crest Retreat in Bluemont. Boulder Crest is a private, nonprofit wellness center offering therapy for wounded service members and their families, focusing on the physical, emotional, spiritual and economic well-being of veterans, according to its website.
Read started his 22.6-mile run at the Bridgewater VFW Post 8644, an organization he recently joined to help support veterans.
As he ran the marathon, he wasn’t alone. His friend, Aaron Combs, 37, of Rockingham County, joined him.
Combs, assistant director of JMU’s University Recreation Center, said listening to Read’s stories about his fellow soldiers hit home.
“It made me look at it in a different way,” he said. “It’s an issue we all have to look at.”
To donate to Read’s fundraiser, visit https://bouldercrest.org/usmcmarathonfundraiser.
