Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is one of 33 agencies nationwide selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Moving to Work expansion.
With the nomination comes financial flexibility, so HUD may gain insight from public housing authorities for improved local policies that fit the area's needs.
HRHA sent notices to residents and participants on Sept. 4 that the organization was formally becoming a Moving to Work agency, which will allow HRHA to develop local policies and be flexible on spending.
Moving to Work is a program designed to outline and develop new approaches for providing and administering housing assistance through connection with residents about existing barriers. The end goal: create and improve policies supporting families and their self-sufficiency goals.
HRHA remains subject to HUD monitoring, oversight and evaluation.
In coming months, HRHA will look to the public for feedback on development plans. Resident and participant information and comment meetings are scheduled for Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Public comment is encouraged throughout the process, as well as at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 21.
To learn more about Moving to Work and provide input at meetings, Housing Choice Voucher participants and HRHA residents can call (929) 205–6099. Information on the timeline or application, acceptance and intentions are available at https://harrisonburgrha.com/mtw/.
