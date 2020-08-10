U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $8.97 million in federal funding to help Virginians access affordable housing across through the Housing Choice Voucher Program and authorized by the CARES Act.
The news came Monday afternoon that Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance through the CARES Act to fund the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Housing Choice Voucher programs aid low-income families, the elderly and disabled individuals in accessing safe and sanitary residences.
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded $118,122.
The $1.25 billion includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and additional expenses incurred by public housing authorities, such as activities to protect the health and safety of assisted individuals and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.
-- Staff Report
