The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is putting the final touches on a proposal for a large development that has already generated much interest among city residents and officials.
Bluestone Town Center would include around 900 units of mixed-income housing with commercial space at the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg, according to its website.
It would be located on 84 acres of undeveloped land across from Harrisonburg High School and next to Bluestone Elementary School.
“We have just now gotten to the point where we are able to submit it,” said Michael Wong, executive director of HRHA.
Wong gave an update on the project at the authority board’s meeting Wednesday.
HRHA will submit a rezoning application by Dec. 9, and the project will go before the Planning Commission in January. If the commission makes a recommendation in January, it will go to City Council in February.
If council approves the proposal in February, HRHA will be able to apply for tax credits and come up with a detailed construction plan, Wong said.
The complex would include single-family for-sale housing, town homes for rent and sale, and family and senior apartments for rent.
HRHA partnered with EquityPlus, an investment and advisory firm, for the project.
Wong said construction will be slow in the beginning and start in the fall of 2023 at the earliest. The proposed senior housing probably won’t be constructed until 2024 or 2025, he said.
Rental units in the development will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income. For-sale properties will be for residents with incomes between 80% to 120% of the area median income.
“Overall the Bluestone Town Center is going to be like an eight-year project, just because of the multiple phasing essentially with it,” Wong said.
The project will cost about $100 million. It’s being funded through low-income housing tax credits, grants and revenue from sales, Wong said in a previous interview.
Council members and Harrisonburg residents have voiced concerns over the last few months about the proposed project.
“A lot of the housing concerns are about the size of it, you know, being big,” Wong said. “But all housing issues are big.”
Wong said that while it might not get the city ahead of housing needs, the project will at least allow Harrisonburg to keep up with its housing demand.
In other HRHA news, the Lineweaver Annex renovation project will be starting soon.
The J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver Apartments and Lineweaver Annex are located at 265 N. Main St. and offer affordable housing to elderly and disabled people, according to the HRHA website.
The Lineweaver Annex provides 60 one-bedroom units for elderly and disabled people with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income. It was constructed in 1993 and hasn’t seen any major renovation since, Wong said.
Wong said that HRHA worked with Arnold Design Studio, based in Christiansburg, to create a design.
The project was funded by roughly $1.2 million through trust fund grants from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and an innovative energy efficiency grant, according to Wong.
“And then we’ll have in-debt service at about $1.2 million to cover the $2.4 [million] total,” Wong said.
As part of the project, the housing authority will turn 20 apartments into permanent supportive housing, Wong said.
Construction bids will be put out in December, Wong said, and he hopes a contractor will be selected in January or February.
The housing authority’s goal is to have construction for the annex happen during the summertime to affect the least amount of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.