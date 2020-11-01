Gov. Ralph Northam signed a series of police reform bills Wednesday following several high-profile incidents around the country involving police officers.
With the Democratic governor’s signature, Virginia became the third state to ban no-knock search warrants.
No-knock warrants have been under scrutiny nationwide since the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor inside her Louisville, Ky., home. Police obtained a no-knock warrant for her home as part of a drug investigation.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he doesn’t agree with banning no-knock warrants.
“I think it’s a bad idea. It’s pretty short-sighted,” he said. “It doesn’t provide for exceptions. There’s [sometimes] circumstances that justify it.”
Hutcheson said he could provide many examples of why no-knock warrants are sometimes needed.
One example, he said, would be in an investigation of a sexual predator. He said a suspect could have images on a thumb drive that would be important for the investigation.
“Now we have to stand at the door and knock,” he said. “How quickly can you destroy it … flush it, hit it with a hammer. It takes away the element of surprise.”
He said a middle ground that could have been considered was to have to take the probable cause needed to get a no-knock warrant to a magistrate or judge to verify it.
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, voted against the bill. Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, didn’t vote, but planned on voting against the measure. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, also voted against the bill.
Another bill signed by Northam Wednesday will set standards for statewide training on awareness of racism and de-escalation techniques.
Hutcheson said the state was already providing training in those areas at the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave, where all area officers go for training.
“I think to a large degree it’s already being done,” he said. “Our academy does a great job but there’s always ways to improve.”
Gilbert and Obenshain voted against the bill. Wilt didn’t vote but planned to vote yes.
Northam also signed a bill making it a requirement for officers to intervene if they see another officer using too much force.
The bill was in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been fired and is charged with murder. Additional officers, who stood by and watched, have also been charged.
Hutcheson said he supports the bill.
“Hopefully, it’s already being done,” he said. “A lot of that should be common sense. If you see someone doing something wrong, even if it's one of your own, you have to step up. You have to stand up for what’s right.”
Gilbert and Obenshain voted against the bill. Wilt didn’t vote but planned to vote no.
