After two mistrials because jurors failed to reach an unanimous decision, a Harrisonburg man accused of an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student pleaded guilty Thursday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg.
As part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Ibrahim to five years in prison with all but one year, 10 months suspended.
A restitution hearing is set for May 21.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Ibrahim’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.
On May 30, his second trial yielded the same result.
The crash happened on Aug. 24, 2018, just before midnight as passengers were getting into a silver SUV stopped in the eastbound right lane of the 400 block of West Market Street.
Antle was outside the vehicle when a black Honda Pilot crashed into it. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center before being flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury.
In October 2018, he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, the Shepherd Center. He was released in June 2019 and returned to his home in Williamsburg.
The driver of the Honda fled the scene on foot. Just under 20 minutes after the collision, Ibrahim’s mother, Nerges Ibrahim, reported the vehicle had been stolen.
Ibrahim also faces a probation violation in Montgomery County.
In 2014, he pleaded guilty in connection with a home-invasion robbery.
He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with all but five suspended. He currently faces a probation violation and could be sent back to prison for up to the 23 years suspended.
He’s scheduled to appear in court for the probation violation on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.