Delicate flurries aren’t the only sprinkles coating the Valley this winter.
Sweet treat parlors such as Kline’s Dairy Bar and Bella Gelato & Pastries have no plans to banana split from the market as temperatures drop; both parlors offer frozen dairy desserts year-round — rain, snow or shine.
“This is the best time of the year for them as they won’t melt so quick in your hands,” said Kelsea Jones, a Kline’s employee at the downtown location on East Wolfe Street.
One representative from Bella Gelato said November sends college students scurrying indoors to study for exams, marking the start of its winter season, which fares similarly compared to fall and spring for sales.
“We stay pretty consistent during our winter months. We sell less than we do during the summer, but it’s consistent with the other seasons,” a manager said.
Bella Gelato’s hours remain the same throughout the year, and the seasonal flavors currently available are cinnamon snickerdoodle, spiced hibiscus sorbeto, eggnog and chocolate peppermint. If you love the spicy sweets of winter but cold desserts are out of the question, peppermint mocha, Aztec hot chocolate and peppermint herbal tea will keep you warm.
Pastries and coffee are what keep customers like Rockingham County resident Cardo Lianez coming back during the winter. Lianez said he is “less inclined” to shell out the dough for a waffle cone, but the flavor options during the colder months catch his eye and he likes them served as a complementing dish a la mode.
“Frozen treats are not my primary reason for going into a business in the colder months,” Lianez said. “If I were at a restaurant for dinner and frozen treat was offered as a dessert, I might eat it. If a warm pastry were offered with it, like say a warm brownie or slice of pie, I’d order it for dessert.”
Dairy fairies at Kline’s Dairy Bar know the cherry on top of winter desserts is the dressing. Jones joined the shop this fall and said warm toppings have spiked in sales these past few months, and they help jazz up ice cream to make it more appropriate on frozen days.
“Business definitely slows down significantly; however, we do what we can to keep it flowing and unless it’s raining or snowing, we don’t have very many slow days,” Jones said. “We also try to market special items customers might not know about, like brownies for sundaes, which we do sometimes, and our other Harrisonburg location has warm apple dumplings.”
While summertime favorites may lose favor in the winter, a serving of gooey fudge, molten caramel and softened peanut butter on sundaes tend to rise in sales. Ice cream may be cold, but Jones said the flavors are designed to warm you up. Current seasonal offerings include eggnog, espresso chip and caramel and pralines. Kline’s Dairy Bar adjusted its hours to noon to 9 p.m. for the winter.
TOTS Ice Cream opened last February in Penn Laird, and co-owner Bryant Taylor said each month brings in an uptick of customers as residents discover the homemade, locally sourced sweet treat spot.
Open Mondays to Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m. and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sundays, customers can try winter flavors including eggnog and peppermint bark.
“We’ve gotten better and stronger every single month, so I think it’s just the fact that more and more people are realizing we’re there,” Taylor said. “There’s no season for delicious. If it tastes good enough, it goes year-round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.