With high sports still at a halt due to COVID-19, the area has patiently awaited a decision from the Virginia High School League on the fate of fall sports.
That decision came on Monday, with the league announcing that fall sports would be moved to the spring as part of a condensed schedule that won't allow any sport to get started until December 14 at the earliest this school year.
Coincidentally, this week is when city/county schools would typically be starting their 2020 football campaigns with training camps, film sessions and evening meetings with parents in preparation for the three or four-month grind.
Instead, athletes are stuck working out in pods of less than 10 players each. They now face six more months of work before the possibility of even stepping back onto the gridiron even exists. That's been tough for most to swallow.
But what if COVID-19 never happened and football was starting this week? What would the top storylines be going into 2020 training camp in the city/county?
Let's take a look:
1. Spotswood's Defense Of Its District Crown
The Trailblazers have now won back-to-back Valley District championships and established themselves as the area's top team with just two losses in two years.
But this year's edition of Spotswood faces a whole new challenge. The team lost over 20 seniors from a year ago and faces questions at several spots on the field.
One of the most intriguing prospects on this year's edition of the Trailblazers is Ryan Shonk, a versatile athlete known for his strength in the weight room. There's also little doubt Spotswood will have another strong run game.
In face, it's what has made Spotswood so successful under coach Dale Shifflett. His teams have relied heavily on the run and a strong defense and the result has been an impressive turnaround since he took over as coach in 2016.
With Shifflett's resume as coach and the tough-nosed mentality the team has built in recent years, the Trailblazers will once again be a contender in the Valley District.
2. Harrisonburg's Growth As A Team
Take out a few big names, such as Kwentin Smiley, Malachi Davis, Jaylin Smith and Kane Wilson, and Harrisonburg's roster is almost completely intact.
A year ago, after a switch at quarterback to Keenan Glago, the Blue Streaks outperformed their own early expectations and made a run in the Valley District.
Now, with so many key pieces back, Harrisonburg is arguably the favorite to win this year's district title for the first time since 2017. The key will be just how much those young pieces improved since last year.
Isaiah Hamilton is one of the top two-way players to watch for in the area this year and the Blue Streaks have a strong offensive and defensive line.
With so many key pieces returning and a renewed sense of urgency behind first-year coach Josh Carico, Harrisonburg will be a team to watch for in 2021.
3. More Wins For Broadway, Grogg
Danny Grogg's first year as head coach of Broadway didn't go as planned, but the former Bridgewater College standout left happy with the improvement.
Now, the Gobblers will look to build off that this season. The first step? Improving an offense that struggled with turnovers all season a year ago.
Nate Tinnell is arguably the best player in the Valley District as a receiver and linebacker and the team brings back quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, running back Cameron Showalter and others.
There's no doubt Broadway has plenty of talent returning and the program has seen more kids buying into what the coaching staff is doing.
If it all comes together, the Gobblers could put a surprise run similar to Turner Ashby in 2019 and possibly get back into the postseason faster than expected.
4. Sustaining Momentum For Turner Ashby
The surprise story of 2019 was Turner Ashby, but fourth-year coach Chris Fraser has made it clear he doesn't expect that to be a one-time occurence.
Despite losing a very talented senior class, the Knights also bring back a good amount of talent. The quarterback spot remains a question, but athletes such as Jared Peake, Jalin Quintanilla, Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons give TA plenty of hope for the future.
In fact, a year ago, the defense emerged as one of the area's best. Led by the sophomore linebacker duo of Eppard and Simmons, the unit took major steps under defensive coordinator Greg Watson.
This year, the Knights will once again rely on their strong defense as young pieces step up into bigger roles offensively. Either way, TA has not built a brand to be proud of again and should compete in a wide-open Valley District.
5. Next On The Totem Pole At East Rock
As another surprise of 2019, East Rockingham took most people by surprise.
After losing over 20 seniors from a team that reached the VHSL Class 2 semifinals the year before, it was expected that the Eagles would be rebuilding.
Instead, led by Trenton Morris, Colton Dean and Tyce McNair, East Rockingham reached the Region 2B championship game for a second consecutive season.
Now, with those three graduated, attention turns to the Eagles' underclassmen. Who will step up and continue the tradition the East Rock has now built?
