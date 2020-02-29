FULKS RUN — Immediately off of Hopkins Gap Road in Fulks Run, along Bare Ridge Road, sit a few poultry houses.
Further down the winding dirt road — about a mile in, past a few homes — drivers begin to see scattered vehicles.
They pass a gray Ford mustang, a bright yellow bus and dozens of other cars before getting to the heart of Custer’s Used Parts, a roughly 13-acre treasure trove of some of the world’s most historic cars.
Standing off to the right, working on a car by a brown and white garage, is the junkyard’s curator, 64-year-old Frank Custer.
“He’s a mechanical whiz,” said Ron Turner, owner of Turner Hams and Fulks Run Grocery and Custer’s longtime customer.
After years of working at poultry plants, Custer opened his junkyard in 1980.
Since then it’s grown to more than 2,000 vehicles.
Custer, who still uses a flip phone, refuses to use a computer to keep track of his inventory. He said he doesn’t need one.
After a brief quiz of his lot, it appears he really doesn’t.
“I can pretty much tell you what’s in my yard and where it’s at,” he said. “It’s all in my head.”
Custer, who also operates a towing business and a fabrication shop, obtained most of his vehicles from buying out collections or from auctions from local towing companies.
He’s working to purchase nine cars from a guy in Mount Jackson and 70 from a guy in Stephens City.
There’s one other junkyard in Rockingham County — Hillside in Broadway — and two in New Market.
“We all work together. We’re competitors, but we’re not really competitors,” Custer said. “If I don’t have something, I send them to them, and if they don’t have something, they send them to me.”
Every day, Custer greets several people, some local, but many from states up and down the East Coast searching for the parts needed to restore their dream car.
Custer said he enjoys seeing customer’s eyes light up when they learn he has the part they’ve been hunting for.
“The people are happy when they find it,” he said.
Turner said Custer is a regular at the grocery store. He’s known him just about all his life.
“He’s got the biggest heart around,” Turner said. “He’ll do anything for you.”
Turner, who used to restore Volkswagens, visited Custer’s frequently to search for used parts.
“He knows his junkyard like the back of his hand,” Turner said. “It’s just amazing how well he’s got it organized.”
Years back, Turner purchased an old aluminum boat from Custer to restore. At the time, they couldn’t find the boat cover.
“I spent three hours over there looking around for it,” he said. “Two years later, he walks in and says he found it. I had forgotten what he was looking for.”
Turner still visits the yard to find parts for cigar-box guitars and various art projects he creates.
At the grocery store, Turner said, he gets a lot of lost customers searching for Custer’s business. Eventually, Turner just printed out directions.
“We wrote down the exact directions, including mileage,” he said. “We tell them, ‘1.9 miles. Don’t go any further.’”
One customer, Larry Reedy, 74, of Fulks Run, doesn’t need directions. He’s been digging through the junkyard for at least 30 years, he thinks. Either way, it’s been long enough for them to become friends.
“He’s a good ole boy,” said Reedy, who most recently bought a rear end for the 1950 Ford pickup he’s restoring. “He’ll bend over backwards for you.”
Custer said he always tries to find the part his customer needs, no matter how old the car is.
The oldest car on the lot is a 1923 Chevrolet. He also has a 1930 Ford Model A.
While most vehicles can be pilfered from, there’s one he’s not letting anyone touch: His 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
For 40 years, Custer begged and pleaded for his longtime friend, Bill Smoot, to sell him the Bel Air.
Smoot, who died about three years ago, wouldn’t budge. But one day, about six years ago, the pair were walking out of Mount Grove Church of the Brethren when Custer heard the words he had dreamed about.
“You need to come get your car,” he recalled Smoot saying.
Custer said he plans on keeping the Bel Air, and the junkyard, for as long as he can.
“I’m going to stay in this business to the day I leave this world,” he said. “I’m not going to retire.”
